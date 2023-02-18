After years under state scrutiny, Greenwood County First Steps has officially cleared the state’s required steps to regain access to grant funding.

In a letter sent Wednesday, South Carolina First Steps Chief Partnership Officer Derek Cromwell wrote that GCFS diligently worked to meet requirements set forth in a May 2022 corrective action plan. The local partnership is no longer on corrective action status, meaning it’s eligible again for all grants offered by the state agency after years of being excluded from these funds.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548

Tags