After years under state scrutiny, Greenwood County First Steps has officially cleared the state’s required steps to regain access to grant funding.
In a letter sent Wednesday, South Carolina First Steps Chief Partnership Officer Derek Cromwell wrote that GCFS diligently worked to meet requirements set forth in a May 2022 corrective action plan. The local partnership is no longer on corrective action status, meaning it’s eligible again for all grants offered by the state agency after years of being excluded from these funds.
“We’re ecstatic about that,” said Santasha Highley, GCFS executive director. “Now we’re getting ready to apply for additional grants and funds to continue expanding services.”
Highley said the news of Greenwood’s eligibility for funds was followed shortly by an announcement they’ve been awarded a $90,000 grant to expand services. The state First Steps agency approved the grant to help start a program to educate teen parents. Now, the agency is looking to apply for additional funds, while they work to complete a needs and resources assessment of the community.
“After that, we’ll be doing our strategic plan for the next three years,” Highley said.
S.C. First Steps is a statewide school readiness program for families, providing competitive grants for nonprofit partnerships in each county that provide local parenting and child care programs. GCFS lost its state funding following a 2019 audit that raised concerns about a conflict of interest between the partnership and a nonprofit founded by its then-executive director, Michael Gaskin.
Gaskin was providing parenting classes through his own nonprofit for the Greenwood and Abbeville partnerships, serving as a part-time contractor for the Abbeville organization while serving as Greenwood’s executive director. In that time, state officials said he failed to submit time sheets documenting his work in Abbeville, and sheets provided by the ACFS executive director at the time overstated his hours.
Another report released months later said Gaskin had authorized an unnecessary lease buyout agreement between the Greenwood and Abbeville partnerships, which had both been located in the same building. It resulted in needlessly spending state funds, an Office of the Inspector General report said.
Gaskin resigned May 31, and the Abbeville executive director resigned shortly after. Highley was appointed interim executive director, and in October 2022 she was hired as the nonprofit’s official head.
Since then, ACFS moved into its own office space at the Abbeville County School District, ending its shared space with Greenwood. ACFS signed a new agreement with Michael Gaskin in 2021, but the agreement ended February 2022 as required by the state. Greenwood’s nonprofit had to get a salary analysis for the executive director’s position when hiring to fill the vacancy left after Gaskin resigned.
The Greenwood partnership implemented a new time sheet process, its board underwent conflict of interest training, and it worked to request $20,066 the state said they overpaid to Gaskin’s Social Change Initiative, although the final corrective action plan report published this week said the funds hadn’t been returned at the time of writing.
The only remaining step for the Greenwood partnership to do is to continue providing documentation of expenses for any matched funds, subject to review by the state before being approved. GCFS also has to receive an in-depth review of its financial and program audits for the next two years.
Throughout the nonprofit’s efforts to comply with the state’s requirements, members of the Greenwood County legislative delegation kept a close eye on the agency. Over the years, they appointed four members to the GCFS board and were in direct communication with state First Steps officials asking the agency to take “any necessary steps” to bring the partnership into compliance.
“I just want to thank especially the new members we put on that board and have taken that organization and remedied the issues identified by the state,” state Rep. John McCravy said.
Getting access to competitive grant funding will hopefully allow the organization to bolster its programs, which have continued to provide assistance to families amid the state’s scrutiny. Highley said she’s excited to keep this momentum and continue to grow the agency and its services.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548