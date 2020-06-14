In search of fresh vegetables? Tired of having to depend on grocery stores to provide fresh produce? Look no further, because Greenwood County has more options available.
“They appreciate us being here,” Randy Gordon, from the Peach Stand, said of shoppers who were looking to buy fresh fruit and vegetables.
“I’m glad they’re here,” said a shopper who didn’t want to give her name.
The Greenwood County Farmers Market opened Saturday, providing residents with local options for fresh goods. Customers were eager to greet them early Saturday.
“We had a customer here at 6:30,” said Bo Parks, owner of Bluebird Farms. “Business is great.”
He described business as steady throughout the market. Judy Hedrick at Judy’s Dixie Delights agreed.
“It’s been pretty steady,” she said.
On the corner of Hedrick’s stand, the rules of the market were displayed.
Bagging each item separately, wearing gloves before choosing vegetables and paying for items at the payment table were the basic rules shoppers followed.
“I think people have been respectful,” Gordon said of shoppers following the rules of the market. At the Peach Stand, markers were placed 6 feet apart to give shoppers an idea of where to stand when things became crowded.
Many vendors are familiar faces to market shoppers.
“We do this market every year,” Roger Wicker, of Antreville Farms in Abbeville, said. “I’m seeing customers that I see from year to year.”
Gordon said the Peach Stand has been selling produce for the past 15 years.
Shoppers were enjoying their time look at the offerings of the various vendors.
“Everything is great,” said Terry Rawls, who comes out to the market three to four times a year. “And it’s not too hot!”
“We’ve had a great day this morning,” Ella Lamb said. Lamb is the interim manager of the Greenwood County Farmers Market.
Lamb said the market is in a great place for people to come and shop.
“It’s so convenient for the citizens, so much parking,” Lamb said. “We look after the seniors here.”
Lamb said everything ran smoothly on opening day.
Vendors come from farms in Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda, Laurens and one from as far as Simpsonville, she said.
The Greenwood County Farmers Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon until Oct. 10, when the season ends.