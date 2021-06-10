Despite the dark clouds, farmers and some produce seekers came out Wednesday to the Greenwood County Farmers Market.
The county market, which opened its season Saturday and operates until October, welcomed a new market coordinator. Reba Vinson, a 20-year veteran of Greenwood County School District 50, has joined the county to manage the farmers market operations.
“So far, it’s going great,” Vinson said.
Vinson, who also works part time with the Lander Police Department as a fill-in dispatcher, said she likes the atmosphere of the market and enjoys participating in activities like that so it was fitting for her to get involved at the market.
Few patrons were out Wednesday morning at the market. Vinson said a few conditions played into low turnout.
“A lot of things haven’t come in yet,” Vinson said.
Billy Rodgers, a farmer who has been selling at the market for many years, said he should have corn in less than 2 weeks.
Vinson said low turnout is also tied to the delay in senior vouchers. She said vouchers should be available on June 23.
“They are waiting on the vouchers,” Freddie Boyd of J.W. Produce said of the low turnout.
The senior voucher program was in jeopardy this year after the Upper Savannah Council of Governments opted not to facilitate the program for Greenwood County this year. After questions arose from farmers and the Index-Journal about the exclusion of the county from the program, a solution was found to provide vouchers directly to the county.
One challenge for this year’s allotment: the senior voucher application was solely online.
Vinson said vouchers can be picked up at the county farmers market.
Saturday’s opening of the market saw a number of vendors and patrons flooding in to exchange goods, Vinson said.
“I sell a ton of mustard greens, collard greens,” Boyd said.
He said patrons were buying trash bags full of greens.
“I was amazed at the trash bags full of them,” Vinson said.