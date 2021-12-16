From emergency medicine to emergency management, Jamie Parrish is gearing up to take over George McKinney’s role as Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Parrish has worked for Greenwood County EMS since 2004, before that working for an EMS department in Tennessee. Up until Friday, she was answering 911 calls as a crew chief, but since Monday she’s been taken under McKinney’s wing as he helps her transition into her new role.
The county’s emergency management coordinator acts as the nerve center when disaster strikes. The coordinator has to be familiar with the county’s emergency response plans and keep them up to date, along with building relationships with the people who respond to and help out during public emergencies.
Parrish, 40, interned some under McKinney and with Self Regional Medical Center’s emergency coordinator, Trieste Underhill.
“I’ve been eyeballing this career path for quite a while,” Parrish said. “When I heard that George was looking at his retirement, I started focusing on staying in the county for this particular job.”
Her first work of this kind during her internship with McKinney was helping shore up supply chains early in the coronavirus pandemic. She and McKinney reached out to nursing homes and medical facilities to ensure they had the protective equipment they needed.
“In EMS, it’s kind of one-sided. You’re only there for people on their worst days,” Parrish said. “I just wanted to expand my horizons some and get out to help the community as a whole.”
When running calls in an ambulance, Parrish said EMS workers have to learn to leave their emotions at the door sometimes in order to handle calls. Emergency management isn’t about first-response, it’s about preparation and logistics.
“It’s rewarding to be able to transition and share my knowledge and my experiences,” McKinney said. “Establishing those relationships, that’s the biggest thing. Where can you find resources? Who can you call to get those resources?”
Having worked for 17 years in Greenwood County, Parrish said she knows the county’s layout well and is familiar with many of the people who work out of the courthouse. In the coming days, McKinney said he’ll introduce her to more community leaders and heads of nonprofits he’s worked with throughout his nine years in the job.
McKinney, 59, said he plans to retire in February, although he’ll hand his county phone over to Parrish before then to get her used to answering calls directly. He’ll still be on hand to lend some help and smooth things out as she learns, too.
McKinney plans to retire to the farmland his family owns and tend to it himself.
“I’m not leaving the area, I’m still going to be here,” he said. “I tell everybody now, they ask me ‘What are you going to do?’ I tell them I’m going to stop working for the man and I’m going to become the man instead.”
As for Parrish, she said she knew there would b a lot to learn coming in. She’s constantly asking questions — she said she goes home, studies and comes back to McKinney the next day with even more questions.
“I knew I was going to have to hit the ground running and absorb as much information as I can, because my time with George is going to be short,” she said. “We already have these emergency plans in place and people already know their roles, so the citizens of Greenwood County are taken care of long after he is gone.”
With nearly 20 years in public service and a passion for service, McKinney said he’s glad to have Parrish here and eager to take over the role.
“She’ll do a great job in it, and I’m looking forward to that transition process,” he said. “In my time here I couldn’t have asked for a better group of individuals throughout the community that have both participated in the emergency management program and also have contributed to and supported that program.”