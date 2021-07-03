In an effort to keep policies and procedures up to date, the Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has met several times this year to review need changes.
Many of the changes the board made at its Thursday meeting were policies that reference defunct boards.
“Most were policies that were in place when there was a Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and a Greenwood County Election Commission,” Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections for Greenwood County, said in an email. “Since the two entities combined, we’re updating policies to reflect this.”
The board has also made changes to several precincts. At a meeting in May, the board found new homes for precincts that had been displaced.
Voters at Hope’s Ferry 007 will vote at Community Initiatives at 201 Church Ave. Mimosa Crest 035 voters will vote at Project Hope Foundation at 133 Merrywood Drive, while voters assigned to Graham’s Glen 050 will vote at The Connection, St. Mark Campus at 111 Fuller St.
At Thursday’s meeting, the board moved Ashley River Run 005, which has previously voted at the Greenwood County Courthouse, to the Greenwood County Library. The board also moved the Ninety Six 012 precinct from the Ninety Six Depot to the welcome center.
“Both moves are to ensure ADA compliance for our voters with disabilities,” Moody said.
Moody said all voters affected by the changes will be mailed a new voter registration card.
The board also had a biennial assessment from the Department of Homeland Security which Moody said went well.
“The DHS seemed to be impressed with our setup and the measures we have taken to ensure security,” Moody said.