Greenwood County’s Democratic Party wants to extend its service beyond just politics.
“We are going to do a lot of different things,” Wanda Moore, Community Care Movement director, said.
In November, the Greenwood County Democratic Party started the Community Care Movement program to be involved in the community outside of elections.
“When I became Chair back in April, one of the goals I set for our local Democratic Party was to become more directly involved in the community through service,” Greenwood County Democratic Party Chairman Bill Kimler said in an email. “Wanda Moore stepped up to become our first ever Community Care Movement Director and has organized a new effort every month.”
Moore said Democrats want to reach out to the community through different programs. In December, the party collected gifts for seniors and children while partnering with Pine Grove AME Church and Weston Chapel AME Church.
“We just want to do things in the community,” Moore said.
During elections, the party is focused on getting people to vote. After polls close, Moore said there are opportunities to work in the community.
“We just want to make a difference in Greenwood County and surrounding areas,” Moore said.
When the annual countywide food drive started after Christmas, Moore said the party got involved. The food drive garnered nearly 25,000 pounds of food.
She said the party will partner with other organizations in these projects.
“There are many organizations in Greenwood County doing amazing things for its residents and we’re honored to serve our role in that collective effort,” Kimler wrote. “From spreading Christmas cheer and collecting food to increasing health and COVID awareness among our community.”
This month, the group is partnering with Cheryl Morton, founder of Finding Me Women’s Ministry, for heart health awareness. The group will have a Facebook Live, Zoom and call-in program at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 with Dr. Paul Kim of Advanced Cardiology Associates.
Beyond this month, Moore said the party plans to work with Phoenix Academy on a fundraiser and wants to adopt a highway.
To get involved with the Community Care Movement, contact Moore at 864-554-5702 or wandamoore320@gmail.com.