In this year’s food drive battle between Greenwood County and the City of Greenwood, the county is the victor but the spoils will go to the community overall.
Monday morning marked the end of this year’s food fight as thousands of pounds of food were weighed.
The county defeated the city, with 3,086 pounds of food being donated by the county and 1,988 by the city. The total 5,074 pounds will go to three area nonprofits: the Food Bank of Greenwood County, the soup kitchen and Greater Greenwood United Ministry.
“City took it to us pretty good last year, so we were able to get them back this year, so that was nice,” said Robbie Templeton, Greenwood County Council member.
“We try to have some fun with it but it’s like everybody said here today, city and county employees, it’s not about really who gets the most food weighed, it’s about getting as much good as we can to help these organizations who need it the most in the community.”
Templeton said former County Council member Edith Childs started the drive years ago and it has grown because of her. She decided to step back a few years ago and Templeton took over, but Childs was still around on Monday morning bringing food and helping sort the goods.
Templeton said the whole community wins at the end of the drive.
“I appreciate our county employees who participate,” he said. “I know (Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith) appreciates the city folks doing their part.”
Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said it’s good to get the city and county councils and staff involved and that there’s a good deal of food insecurity in the community.
“It’s just kind of a neat community effort between our two organizations,” Thomas said.
