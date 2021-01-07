Three Greenwood County councilmen were sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting.
Before council’s 4 p.m. executive session, Greenwood County Chief Magistrate Ryan Johnson administered the oath of office to Chairman Steve Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilman Robbie Templeton. Councilman Theo Lane was unable to attend Tuesday because he is tending to elderly family members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Following the swearing-in, Brown was reelected as chairman of the body while Moates was reelected as vice chairman.
“2020 has been a harsh and tough year for all of us,” Brown said.
Brown said he was honored to be selected as chairman and council will continue to be accessible and transparent.
Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to direct county staff to begin the process of developing a rural transit program. James Bateman, county economic development director, said the first step is to submit the application and budget to the state Department of Commerce. The county will also negotiate an agreement with McCormick Area Transit on contracting its service for use in Greenwood County.
After the meeting, Bateman said the process is still ongoing and more decisions will have to be made as to the scope of the service.
Greenwood County Public Works director Robert Russian appeared before council to get the body’s blessing on taking over the Adopt-a-Highway program for Greenwood County. The program would be administered by Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator Maggie McMahon. Council approved it unanimously.
“I think this is great,” Brown said.
Two county employees saw their “interim” tags removed. Bateman and County Engineer Rett Templeton both shed the interim labels they have had for several months. Rett Templeton, who is the son of Robbie Templeton, has served as county engineer since Russian was promoted to public works director.
In other business:
Council voted unanimously to approve three boundary line agreements at Lake Greenwood.
Sweetwater Solar received approval on its FILOT agreement with the county when council voted unanimously to approve it on third reading. The company intends to put a solar farm on land near County Farm Road and Sweetwater Road. Bateman said the project is a $40 million capital investment.
Council voted 5-1 to approve a change to the accessory structure standards for barns and swimming pools. Councilman Mark Allison was the only no vote. This was a technical change in response to the county’s moratorium on tiny homes, closing a perceived loophole in the zoning ordinance.