Just three people from the county’s seven-member A-tax committee attended the body’s sole meeting this year to discuss how to allocate more than $150,000.
Some on Greenwood County Council raised concerns in October about that poor attendance by the board, which is tasked with recommending how council doles out accommodations tax dollars. A month later, council members remained flummoxed while discussing board appointments.
“We need to make sure people are going to attend the meetings,” council member Dayne Pruitt said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Council member Theo Lane agreed, saying he was “a bit incensed” that less than half committee attended this year’s meeting.
Lane said one person on the board said conflicts kept him from attending for the past two years.
A restaurateur told county staff they couldn’t make it to 2021’s meeting, which happened over lunch, because that’s when they were their busiest, County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said. The county moved it to a morning meeting for 2022 and offered to allow that member to attend via Zoom, but they still were a no-show.
“I feel like as staff, we did try to make it work,” she said.
The city’s A-tax committee meets at night, Dorn said, which could be an option for the county’s board.
She highlighted another difference between the city and county committees: the city A-tax committee and Greenwood City Council hear presentations together from those requesting accommodations tax funds.
“I like that process because it engages us actively in the process,” Lane said.
Council made clear this discussion was ongoing and it intends to make changes ahead of 2023’s A-tax decisions. Another ongoing topic of discussion: filling vacancies on the board.
Council unanimously reappointed Kevin Prater of Break on the Lake and Laura Bachinski of Main and Maxwell to the committee, but has to fill the seats of three people who left: Howard Green, McKenzie Fifelski and Shanna Lance.
While David Dougherty has emerged as a candidate for the at-large position of Green, council opted to wait until it also had nominations for Fifelski’s seat, which represents the hospitality industry, and Lance’s seat, which represents lodging.
“I personally appreciate the work that the committee does, but at the end of the day, the seven of us are the ones charged with making that final decision,” said council member Robbie Templeton, who first raised concerns about how the county A-tax committee functions. “Sometimes we’re going to agree with the committee, sometimes we’re not. That’s just the way it goes.”
In other business:
Council had first reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and a company known as Project Gopher.
Council appointed Shelby D. Reed to a three-year term on the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board.
