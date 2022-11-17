Templeton motions with hand while talking

Greenwood County Council Member Robbie Templeton, second from right, motions with his hand Tuesday while discussing this year’s accommodations tax proposals.

Just three people from the county’s seven-member A-tax committee attended the body’s sole meeting this year to discuss how to allocate more than $150,000.

Some on Greenwood County Council raised concerns in October about that poor attendance by the board, which is tasked with recommending how council doles out accommodations tax dollars. A month later, council members remained flummoxed while discussing board appointments.

