Greenwood County Council met Thursday for a special called meeting to fix a problem on some property tax bills caused by a computer coding error.
After receiving legal advice during a closed-door meeting, council voted 4-1 to waive the fire fee late penalty for property tax bills in 2021. Chairman Steve Brown and council members Edith Childs, Mark Allison and Melissa Spencer voted in favor of the resolution while Councilman Theo Lane voted no.
This was the first year in which the late fee would have been collected. Brown said there was no harm to the budget by waiving the fee this year.
An error in the calculation of late fees for real estate property taxes was found by county staff, Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. He said the problem was caused by a computer coding error.
County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn estimated about 200 taxpayers are affected by this miscalculation and anyone who has already paid the fire fee late penalty will be refunded $25.
With Thursday’s council action, the bill of those who have not yet paid their county real estate property taxes is correct as the fee was not calculated for subsequent late periods.
The fire fee late penalty will be assessed beginning with the 2022 tax bills.