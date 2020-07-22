Greenwood County will soon have an economic development department.
County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell to create the department and hire appropriate staff for that department. The vote was taken after council discussed personnel matters pertaining to county administration in a closed-door meeting.
Chairman Steve Brown said council has met with various stakeholders to determine how best to proceed with economic development.
Chappell will hire staff members on an interim basis while the county continues discussions with stakeholders, Brown said, adding that those employees could become permanent.
In May, Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 to withdraw its membership and investment of $300,000 from the Greenwood Partnership Alliance. Council also approved sending a letter to the Department of Commerce and other economic development entities designating Chappell as the official contact for economic development in Greenwood County.
Greenwood Partnership Alliance CEO Heather Simmons Jones resigned in early June. Greenwood CPW Commissioner Art Bush was named interim CEO in early July.
Council has voted to go into executive session several times in the past two months to discuss personnel matters related to county administration.
Several items on the agenda were up for public hearing.
Council voted unanimously to rezone almost 32 acres at 615 Old Abbeville Highway from R-1 to R-2. The original rezoning request was to change the zoning from R-1 to R-4, which would allow for up to 351 units to be built on the property.
Bob Haynie, who applied for the rezoning on behalf of the property owners, asked council to change the request to R-2. R-2 zoning would allow up to 139 single-family houses to be placed on the property.
During first reading, Brown and Vice Chairman Chuck Moates expressed concerns about rezoning this property to a higher density. Brown and Moates were also concerned about not being able to approve development plans for the property.
“We don’t have any development plans,” Haynie said. “We are just trying to market the property.”
Two other ordinances were approved during the public hearing portion:
A rezoning ordinance seeking to rezone 10 acres at 1327 Florida Ave. from I-1, Light Industrial, to R-1, Single Family Residential, was also approved on second reading. The owner of the property sought to rezone the front of the property to align with the neighboring residences while the back portion of the property is being used for solar power generation.
Council approved on third reading an amendment to Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement between Greenwood County and Cole Mt. Greenwood City Council unanimously approved this intergovernmental agreement Monday.
This ordinance resolved ambiguities about two properties on the Highway 72 Bypass where Kohl’s and PetSmart are located.
Council also approved four boundary line agreements on Lake Greenwood. The fifth boundary line agreement was withdrawn.
Council heard a presentation from Greenwood County Engineer Robert Russian, who presented data found during a boat capacity study. Council also was presented three conceptual designs from Davis and Floyd about a potential boat launch for Lake Greenwood at the Highway 72/221 Bridge.
During district reports, Brown said the Greenwood County Fire Advisory Committee met with council during executive session and the committee would present the information shared at the Aug. 18 council meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first in a new format being used by the council. Council members meet at 4 p.m. to handle their closed-door meeting items. At 5:30 p.m., council takes up the items on the agenda.
Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, council met at 4 p.m. for an administration and financing meeting and 5:30 p.m. for the regular meeting. Because of the need for more social distancing, the meetings were changed to 4 p.m. to allow the Veterans Auditorium at the Greenwood County Library to be expanded to space out chairs for attendees.