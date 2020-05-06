Greenwood County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept a bid for the construction of a combined EMS and fire station on the site of the Wilbanks Sports Complex. This is the site of the former civic center.
The bid was awarded to Greenway Construction, a Greenwood company, to build the facility and to cover it with a standing seam metal roof. Greenway had the lowest bid on the construction with the metal roof while W.T. Murphy Construction from West Columbia had the lowest bid on an asphalt shingle roof.
The cost, estimated at $1 million, will be paid from multiple funds:
$150,000 from the EMS construction fund
$425,000 from the Special Appropriations Fund
$425,000 from the Fire Operations Fund
Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works is expected to take up what to do about $44,000 in utility connection fees associated with the project. Chairman Steve Brown said the station will serve the city and County Council members thought Greenwood CPW.
“Maybe they will see correctly to do the right thing,” Vice Chairman Chuck Moates said.
Council also voted unanimously to provide the Town of Ware Shoals with $25,000 to finish the Ware Shoals Amphitheater stage. A one-time fund from the hospitality tax discretionary fund will cover the cost.
“Outdoor venues are going to be something that we are going to seeing a lot more of,” Councilman Mark Allison said.
Council also gave first reading to an ordinance that would amend the lease agreement between Greenwood County and Project Green Bee as well as an ordinance to allow golf cart parking and a pavilion at the Village and Cottages at Palmetto Crossing.
Councilman Robbie Templeton participated through Google Meet while all other council members attended in person.