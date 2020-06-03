Greenwood County Council voted 4-2 on second reading of a rezoning ordinance request from an apartment complex developer who is set to build on the property across from the Greenwood YMCA along Calhoun Road. Tuesday night’s council meeting was the public hearing for this ordinance. Members of Council will need to approve third reading before the property is rezoned.
“When finished, this will be the nicest rental option in Greenwood,” Woody Belangia, CEO of ATC Development, said speaking in favor of his request for rezoning.
Belangia gave a short overview of the amenities and the financial requirements to live at this complex.
He also noted that he has been working to address concerns from residents in order to minimize the effect of the complex on their properties. He plans to build a complex on the land regardless of the rezoning request.
“I have worked hard in good faith to address them in our plan design,” Belangia said.
He noted that he changed the design of the plans to ease the concerns of Crystal and Lee Collins, whose property sits adjacent to the portion of property being rezoned. He moved the dog park to the other side of the complex away from their property and also offered to build a six- to eight-foot privacy fence along the Collins property.
He also said he would keep as many trees as possible between his property and the other properties as a buffer.
In an emotional plea to the Greenwood County Council, residents of Langley Road and Old Abbeville Highway came to the mic to tell council members why they should deny the request, many of whom had spoken two weeks ago when the rezoning request was listed on the agenda for first reading.
Many of those that spoke against the ordinance said the concessions by the developer were not good enough. Eddie Coleman, who has lived in the area for 73 years, said the area reminds him of the slow kind of life that you see on the Andy Griffith show.
Much of the concern centered on Chase Collins, who is the 9-year-old autistic son of Crystal and Lee Collins. Crystal and Lee spoke and remained opposed to the rezoning request.
“I don’t think a child should be a prisoner in his own home,” Lee Collins said. “He should have the right to enjoy his life with safety and security.”
At the conclusion of the public hearing, council members spoke at length about the matter. Councilwomen Edith Childs and Melissa Spencer spoke about situations in their lives that related to the plight of the Langley homeowners. Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilman Theo Lane also reiterated why they think Belangia is doing the best he can to address their concerns.
Chairman Steve Brown pointed out several issues at hand in this matter. Brown said Belangia received a letter from the planning commission staff stating the entire property was zoned for commercial under the C2 designation when in fact the property contains a portion that is zoned residential.
Brown said the problem came about from a coding error on the GIS software that showed the entire property as C2.
Brown also acknowledged that the Collins built their house on the property knowing it to be adjacent to property that was residential.
Brown pointed out that Belangia could take this case to court because he has a letter from the planning department stating the entire property is zoned for C2. He pointed out that under these circumstances the developer would not have to make any adjustments for them as Belangia has.
Brown also said that while he wasn’t yet sure how he was going to vote on the matter, he is distantly related to some of the families that spoke against the rezoning.
When the vote was taken, Brown and Councilman Robbie Templeton were the lone dissenting votes.
The Greenwood Planning Commission recommended denying the request.