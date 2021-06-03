An ordinance governing the standards for care and keeping of dogs is back up for consideration by Greenwood County Council.
“We had gone all the way to third reading on a previous version of this,” Greenwood County Attorney Carson Penney told council Tuesday. “But after some discussion with people from both the community and discussion with county council, we changed some things and brought it back to you for first reading.”
Penney said new language in the proposed ordinance ensures that farm animals and hunting are not restricted. The proposed ordinance, which was read in title only at Tuesday’s meeting, includes language that addresses the ordinance’s application.
“This Ordinance is not intended to restrict the use and management of fowl, cattle, horses, goats, sheep, or other species typically raised in an agricultural setting, so long as those animals are treated in a manner consistent with generally accepted animal husbandry or agricultural practices,” the ordinance said.
The proposed ordinance provides its definition of animal and dangerous animal. Animals include “all vertebrate creatures, domestic or wild.”
“All pets are animals, but not all animals are pets,” the ordinance said.
It defines a dangerous animal as one “which the owners know or reasonably should know has a propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked, cause injury, or otherwise endanger the safety of human beings or domestic animals.”
Dangerous animals could also include any animal that causes bodily injury from an unprovoked attack. The attack also must take place outside of the animal’s confinement. A dangerous animal could also be one that is trained or harbored primarily for fighting.
The proposed ordinance defines bodily injury as broken bones, lacerations, skin punctures or physical injury resulting in death.
It also outlines the owner’s responsibility to provide treatment, confinement, food and proper tethering. Owners must also provide adequate shelter for dogs outside which includes shade and a structure.
Animals found in violation of the ordinance standards would be subject to impoundment. The animal will be kept by the Greenwood County Animal Shelter for five days or until the owner comes forward to claim the animal. Owners claiming an animal impounded with be issued a summons for the violation and the animal will be retained by the shelter until a hearing in magistrate court.
If found guilty, the animal may be forfeit and the owner will be responsible for any fees incurred. If the owner is found not guilty, the animal will be returned after payment of microchip and rabies cost pursuant to another section of the ordinance.
Animal owners may also be subject to fees if an animal is found off the owner’s property.
The proposed ordinance also provides rules for dog breeders and creates the Greenwood County Dangerous Animal Registry.
The registry keeps a record of all dangerous animals residing in the county that have either been registered by their owners or declared dangerous by a magistrate.
A civil fine of not less than $250 for a violation of the ordinance will be in effect if council approves on third reading.
Council will have a public hearing on the proposed ordinance at its June 15 meeting.