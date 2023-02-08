County council 01
Greenwood County Council and and the state Association of Counties presented an award at Tuesday's council meeting to Anita Baylor and county fire officials for their work ensuring firefighters' safety when clearing roads of downed trees.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Economic development took center stage at Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting, as the council reviewed the past year of growth and some of the upcoming projects and assets the county is securing.

Economic Development Director James Bateman gave council a rundown of the past year in economic development. The projects announced in 2022 represented nearly $114 million in capital investment by incoming and expanding companies, and 434 new jobs.

