Economic development took center stage at Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting, as the council reviewed the past year of growth and some of the upcoming projects and assets the county is securing.
Economic Development Director James Bateman gave council a rundown of the past year in economic development. The projects announced in 2022 represented nearly $114 million in capital investment by incoming and expanding companies, and 434 new jobs.
Bateman noted the new jobs exceed the about 400 jobs lost when Fujifilm closed some of its plants in 2021.
The county is giving tours and showing properties to potential industries, including the Fuji complex. Option agreements let the county take control of swathes of land to advertise it for prospective companies, with an option to buy the land for development.
On Tuesday, county council voted to approve two more option agreements, one with Stonecrest Farm LLC and another with Andrew Darby and William Darby Jr., adding hundreds of acres to the county's portfolio.
Council also voted to negotiate agreements with an unidentified company for "Project Wahoo," a solar energy project with about $90 million in capital investment from the company. Council member Theo Lane, who works for Duke Energy, recused himself from the vote.
Council also heard an update from Capital Project Sales Tax Manager Josh Skinner. The county has collected more than $55 million from the 2016 penny sales tax. January's quarterly revenue check was shy of Treasurer Steffanie Dorn's projected amount — Skinner said she's gone from "optimistic to cautiously optimistic" about collecting the full $87,938,105 allowed under state law.
County Fire Chief Steve Holmes asked council to approve a volunteer firefighter stipend program. While the county approved $100,000 previously for a stipend program, Holmes said this new structure is designed to incentivize volunteer activity.
The new program would pay volunteers for actions they take: $8 each per emergency fire response, emergency medical response, two-hour period on requested standby for an emergency, weekly scheduled station training and per eight-hour block of state fire academy or otherwise accredited training.
Because the Fair Labor Standards Act defines volunteer work, Holmes said it limits how much of a stipend the county can offer. He said he still feels this will help keep the talent they've recruited amid the challenge of enlisting new volunteers.
Council approved the rezoning request for Hunter's Creek. Chairperson Chuck Moates clarified that the rezoning wasn't needed to do the majority of the work Beartop Holdings seeks to do in the community, but it does add clarity to the old planned development district.
"Right now, as it stands, the PDD is incredibly vague," Planning Director Carol Coleman said.
Beartop submitted a narrative that gives a better idea of what can be done to the property, both for future owners and for residents. Council unanimously approved the rezoning.
In other business:
The county received an outstanding safety achievement award from the state Association of Counties for ensuring firefighters are safe when clearing debris and downed trees from roads by buying chaps for every station.
Council denied a boundary line agreement request that would have potentially given away lake property the county is federally required to keep.
Council reappointed Anita Baylor and Melvin Dunlap to its Grievance Committee, and added Jamie Parrish as an alternate. They also appointed Henry Cowins to the Aspen Heights Special Tax District
