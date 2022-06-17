After a tie vote on Tuesday, the Greenwood County Council District 3 Democratic primary is officially heading to a runoff.
When the results of the primary election came in Tuesday, Council member Melissa Spencer and challenger Johanna Bishop found themselves at a stalemate — 157 votes each. Tuesday morning, the county election commissioners gathered to certify the results and have a recount for the District 3 race.
“At this moment, we still have a tie in Greenwood County Council District 3,” elections director Connie Moody said.
State law requires a runoff for tied races two weeks after the election. Moody said the pool of potential voters in a runoff narrows — only people who didn’t vote in the Tuesday primary and people who voted in the Democratic primary will be able to cast a vote in the County Council District 3 runoff race. In a statewide Republican primary runoff, Ellen Weaver will face Kathy Maness for the superintendent of education nomination.
The runoff is scheduled for June 28, and early voting starts on June 22, Moody said.
To recount, Moody and her office staff scanned by hand every ballot cast in the 13 precincts that could vote in the District 3 primary. The paper ballot cards printed by the digital polling machines get saved, and the recount saw each one scanned again.
Spencer and Bishop were present at the meeting and watched part of the recount process. Bishop stayed for the whole recount, and was there when Moody announced the count remained 157 to 157. She said it was exciting to see her own name on the ballot and cast a vote for herself, and even if the recount didn’t decide a winner Thursday, she was happy to watch the process play out.
“Connie is a big resource for the county,” Bishop said. “She knows a lot, she works had and she’s got a great crew.”
Spencer said she felt calm watching the recount, and that she knew regardless of the outcome that District 3 will be served well.
“It’s still exciting,” she said. “I’m thankful to all my supporters, my friends and family. I’m looking for their support again — and more, in the runoff.”
Both were grateful for the support they got from voters and emphasized the importance of people coming out to cast a vote in the runoff.
“It’s time to vote,” Bishop said. “Every vote matters. We saw that here today. Every vote gets counted.”
Following the recount, the election commissioners certified Greenwood County’s results from the primary. This included 19 additional ballots cast among absentee ballots, failsafe and provisional ballots and challenged ballots. Some people ran into issues with their registration or precinct, and cast their votes by marking a separate paper ballot which would later be considered by the election commission.
Some of those were admitted into the count, including ballots of people who changed addresses since registering to vote, people who ran into issues related to a power outage at their precinct and one absentee ballot that was overlooked on election day. Other ballots were denied, such as a few where officials could not find a registration for the voter, one that contained illegible information and another where a voter cast their ballot but later changed their mind and asked to fill out a provisional ballot in the other primary.