Greenwood County Council had more land and housing on its plate.
Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday for county staff to buy about 7.5 acres on Highway 25 North, adjacent to the North Greenwood Industrial Park. County Attorney Carson Penney said economic development staff negotiated the price to about $18,000 per acre.
To buy additional land, council approved a resolution to appropriate $15,000 of the federal American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase land. County Manager Toby Chappell said the money was intended to buy multiple tracts for potential future construction of buildings intended for government services.
The location of the land wasn't disclosed during the meeting.
Council also considered several ordinances to rezone properties for planned housing construction. Two ordinances had first reading Tuesday — one would rezone three parcels owned by the Medical University of South Carolina foundation along Montague Avenue Extension, totaling about 17 acres.
The requested rezoning would allow development of about 150 townhouses, although planning staff and the joint planning commission recommended denial of the rezoning.
"We identified this area as commercial development years ago because it's on Highway 25 North, and that's not what the request is," Planning Director Phil Lindler said.
At its current zoning, he said the lot could develop a maximum of about 140 houses.
Another rezoning request came with a proposal for a 60-unit apartment complex on about 8 acres at 1222 Montague Ave. Extension. The land is between Fatz Café and U-Haul, and the planning commission recommended approval of the rezoning.
Both ordinances were read into the record, and council will vote on them at its next regular meeting.
One approved rezoning ordinance would build three houses, but they're intended as show homes. A representative requested rezoning on behalf of modular homes manufacturer Impresa of about a quarter of an acre along Wheatfield Drive. The company intends to put modular homes there as housing for visiting dignitaries, to show off the construction of modular homes.
In other business, council approved:
- A reapportionment ordinance that re-draws county council's district lines to follow the Voting Rights Act and other election demographic laws and guidelines.
- First reading on an ordinance to rezone about 10 acres owned by Ware Shoals Machine Tools that is beside the North Greenwood Industrial Park. The county intends to buy a rear portion of the property and combine it with the industrial park, and the rezoning will allow subdividing the property to allow the machine shop to continue operating.
- Passed second reading of an ordinance to dissolve the Hill and Dale special tax district.
- Appointed Angie Timmerman as a Cherokee Hills special tax district commissioner.