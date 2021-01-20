Three countywide elected officials each received a 7.25% pay increase.
Greenwood County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to raise the salaries of Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox and Greenwood County Clerk of Court Chastity Copeland.
Chairman Steve Brown said Copeland contacted him about increasing the salary for her position. Brown asked that Cox and Kelly be contacted about whether they wanted their salaries considered.
Each of the three sent a letter to council asking for their salaries to be reviewed.
“I would ask you that you look at the salaries of other County Officials as you make this decision,” Kelly said in the letter.
While Kelly’s letter didn’t specify a specific amount, he asked for council to review his salary. Brown said Kelly asked that the increase not exceed the percentage increase his staff received in the past four years. The salary of Greenwood County sheriff is $90,000.
Cox and Copeland were specific in their requested salary increases.
“I am respectfully requesting a pay raise of $10,000 annually,” Cox said in his letter.
Copeland requested an increase of $7,000. Cox and Copeland’s letters were written similarly and focused on their accomplishments in the job.
“During the past four years, I have taken on more work and responsibility to cut cost, but not customer service within the office,” Copeland said in the letter.
The salary for the Greenwood County coroner is $55,900. The county’s clerk of court makes $68,000, while the Greenwood County sheriff makes $90,000.
Council receded into a closed-door meeting to discuss four items prior to the start of the regular meeting. Among those reasons, council was to discuss compensation regarding county elected officials.
“The county manager has provided an option,” Brown said.
Brown said Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell suggested council increase the officials’ salaries by 7.25% — the total increase for county employees during the last four years.
Council approved the suggestion.
Kelly will now make $96,681 while Copeland will make $73,048 and Cox will receive $60,049 annually.
Three council members — Chuck Moates, Robbie Templeton and Theo Lane — said they would have preferred receiving the requests during budget discussions, but still supported the raises.