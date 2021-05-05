For 100 years, The Salvation Army has ministered to the needy in the community. Greenwood County Council honored the organization Tuesday for its achievement.
“We are so proud of what The Salvation Army has meant to Greenwood,” Chairperson Steve Brown said.
As Brown read the proclamation, he asked the two pastors who serve on council — Vice Chairperson Chuck Moates and Council members Melissa Spencer — to present the proclamation to Maj. Jason Hughes.
“We appreciate what you do,” Brown said to Hughes.
The organization distributed more than 150,000 pounds of food in the last years and more than 1 million pounds of food in the history of the organization’s time in Greenwood County.
“They give hope to individuals,” Brown said.
Hughes said he and the organization were blessed to be in this community.
“The Salvation Army is a tool that can be used by each community,” Hughes said.
Moates was reminded of scripture when thinking about the work of the organization.
“You put flesh to Jesus’ words,” Moates said as he quoted Matthew 25:40.
Council approved a contract with Palmetto Group Construction to construct the enhancements to the J.C. Boozer Athletic Facility as funded by the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax. Josh Skinner, the county’s CPST coordinator, provided council with the final numbers for the contract. The county’s final cost estimate for the contract was $884,473, just under the project’s budget of $887,994.
Skinner said the amount would cover renovating the facility to the site plan that was approved and offer better lighting for ballfields. However, the amount does not include a centralized restroom facility or renovations to the existing restrooms. Those specific parts of the project will be rebid and will be funded from another yet-to-be determined source.
Council members voted to approve the conversion of a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the Eaton facility on West Alexander Road. County Economic Development Director James Bateman said the conversion was to bring the FILOT up to the current simple fee process that the county has been using in recent years.
Council approved the rezoning of more than 41 acres at 3600 Old Laurens Road from R-1 residential zoning to light industrial zoning. The property is owned by Greenwood CPW and was recently de-annexed from the Greenwood City limits. CPW plans to develop the property into a pad-ready site for a future economic development tenant.
Council approved a resolution giving preliminary approval to incentives for an industrial solar farm — code name Project Cosmos — on first reading in title only to an ordinance related to a FILOT agreement on the project.
Council approved an ordinance on second reading that would allow Self Regional Healthcare to refinance revenue bonds to gain a lower interest rate. Self’s Chief Financial Officer Tim Evans said the refinance would save $6 million.
Council also approved the purchase of three trucks for the roads department using funds saved from staffing vacancies in the department.