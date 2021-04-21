Greenwood County Council honored the Lander University Lady Bearcats basketball team and Kevin Pederson, its coach, with a proclamation at its meeting Tuesday.
“Greenwood County Council does hereby deem it an honor, as well as a privilege, to extend congratulatory accolades to the Lander University Lady Bearcats Basketball Team and Coach Kevin Pederson,” Vice Chairman Chuck Moates said while reading the proclamation.
Pederson joined Moates in front of the attendees to address those gathered.
“This reward means more than a piece of paper,” Pederson said. “They are not just saying this with their words.”
Pederson said he sees council members at Lander athletic events and appreciates their support.
“We are doing great things,” Pederson said.
The Lady Bearcats are not only good at playing basketball but are also accomplished students. Pederson said every member of the team has a grade-point average of more than 3.0.
“I have been highly impressed with you and your coaching staff,” chairman Steve Brown said.
Brown said Pederson is a good role model for young people.
“Thank you for being a good coach,” Brown said. “Thank you for being a good person.”
Richard Cosentino, Lander’s president, was on hand to see the proclamation and council member Theo Lane asked him to speak to the crowd about Lander’s enrollment increases despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Lander experienced the highest growth in enrollment among the 13 state institutions of higher learning. The university did not furlough or cut positions during the pandemic, Cosentino said. The school has also frozen tuition for six years and is experiencing a 32-year high in retention rate.
“It is truly remarkable what is going on at Lander,” Lane said.
Council conducted two public hearings on zoning changes in the county. Council members voted unanimously to change the zoning of more than 40 acres on Old Laurens Road owned by Greenwood CPW from low-density residential to light industrial. However, council will need to approve it one more time before the rezoning takes place. The public utility plans to use a state Department of Commerce grant to prepare a pad-ready site to be used for economic development.
Council voted 5-2 to postpone the rezoning of more than 30 acres of land on Gantt Road from agriculture zoning to single-family residential. Brown and Moates voted against the motion.
The planning commission recommended approval of the request with one parcel being excluded from the rezoning. The zoning request stems from a family feud over the use of land by one of the family members.
The postponement, which council member Robbie Templeton proposed, was to allow the family time to resolve their differences.
Council also gave approval for County Manager Toby Chappell to sign a sub-recipient agreement with the state Department of Transportation as part of the county’s process of developing a public transportation system. Previously, council voted to begin the process of working out an agreement with McCormick Area Transit and SCDOT to have a public transportation system.
The body also allocated $8,462.63 to The Museum and Railroad Historical Center to buy acrylic barriers for a new permanent exhibit.