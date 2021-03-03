Greenwood County Council honored a Lander chapter of a national fraternity at its meeting Tuesday.
Councilwoman Edith Childs presented James Jones and Willie Forest of the Upsilon Eta chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity a proclamation signed by each member of council.
This year marks the chapter’s 45th anniversary having been chartered on March 6, 1976. Last year, the chapter formed a scholarship in the name of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays “to aid future leaders of society and to foster scholastic achievement at Lander University,” the proclamation said.
Council also approved two zoning modifications on third reading. One parcel of land at 208 Bypass 225 S. was rezoned from C-2, commercial zoning, to OP-1, office professional. Phil Lindler, city/county planning director, previously said the property was rezoned multiple times between commercial and residential zoning. He told council at a previous meeting that rezoning to office professional would give more flexibility to the owner to use the structure as a residence or an office.
The other zoning change was to rezone property at 1365 Mathis Road from R-3 to R-5. A senior housing development is slated to go on the property with 48 units contained within a three-story building with a secure access point. Another 48 units are planned to go on the property as cottage-style units. The nearly $20 million project is expected to be completed in two years.
Council received explanations on three upcoming ordinances — all of which were first reading in title only — from Lindler. One ordinance would rezone the property at the North Greenwood Industrial Park from rural development district to light industrial. Another rezones a parcel of land that the county intends to purchase to place a fire station from rural development district to R-1 single-family residential. The final ordinance deals with changing the text of the zoning ordinance which governs the distance of firing range.
Council will have a public hearing on each of the three ordinances at a future council meeting.