Greenwood County donated more than 2,500 masks to the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties during County Council’s Tuesday meeting.
“This will ensure that anyone in Greenwood County that needs a mask, for whatever reason can’t get a mask, whether they be shut in, whether they be indigent, whatever the case may be, the United Way will serve as our point of contact for making sure that they have masks,” Councilman Theo Lane said as he presented a box of masks to United Way President and CEO Marisel Losa.
County Manager Toby Chappell said the county will give masks to each of the county’s three school districts on Friday. He also said two billboards will go up in the community encouraging people to wear masks.
“Thank you for trusting us with this responsibility,” Losa said.
Sheriff requests animal cruelty ordinance
Sheriff Dennis Kelly asked for council to consider adopting an animal cruelty ordinance. Kelly said animal control officers receive a high call volume.
“They get more calls than regular deputies,” Kelly said.
Animal Control Officer Joseph Brooks said all animal cruelty charges are tried in general sessions court regardless of circumstances, while many neighboring counties have ordinances that allow for law enforcement to cite owners for minor infractions.
“Until you shared with us, we did not know why you weren’t making charges,” Brown said.
Brown said the county can come up with a viable ordinance.
“It seems like there are some animals not being taken care of because we don’t have an ordinance,” Brown said.
Brooks said he would also meet with the county’s magistrates to discuss a potential ordinance.
Brown appointed Lane, Spencer and Allison to work with the county manager, county attorney and sheriff’s deputies as an ad hoc committee on this issue.
Council supports countywide ISO rating
Greenwood County’s fire advisory board presented its recommendation to council about moving toward a countywide ISO rating for fire departments.
“We have asked council to consider going to a countywide ISO rating,” Paul Bagnoli, a fire advisory board member, said.
Bagnoli said once the Capital Project Sales Tax funds new fire stations, 99.6% of businesses and residents will be within five miles of a station.
He said if a fire station responds to a fire and does not have enough volunteer firefighters, it is deemed as a non-response. Bagnoli said the station’s rating would go to a 10, the worst ISO rating.
“The last thing we want to do is have one of our fire departments go to a 10,” Franklin Cloninger, a member of the fire advisory board, said.
Troy Town Council passed a resolution in support of the move to a countywide ISO rating.
During the presentation, several firefighters left to respond to a fire at Greenwood Mills Harris Plant. After the presentation, the others responded as well.
Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution supporting the fire advisory board’s move.
Council also approved a resolution adding a fire support uniform service charge on parcels in the county which does not contain a structure. Fees range from $5 to $50 depending on the size of the parcel.
The resolution said there are about 147 calls per year with an average cost of $80,000 to put out fires on parcels that have no structure.
County Treasurer Cathy Miller said those parcel owners were not paying a fire fee.