Greenwood County Council gave Melissa Spencer a way to connect with her community, and she said if voters elect her to a second term she’ll double down on those efforts.
Spencer, 55, represents Greenwood County Council District 3, which includes part of the city of Greenwood stretching east toward Highway 246. She was first elected to council in 2018 running unopposed, but in this year’s June 14 Democratic primary she will face Johanna Bishop for the party’s nomination in the November general election.
No Republican filed to run in this race.
A Greenwood native, Spencer became interested in public office through her family. She had children attend Greenwood County School District 50, and would occasionally speak with a neighbor who served on the school board about education concerns.
Spencer is a registered nurse and said she was often out of town for decades working at medical centers. These conversations with her neighbor spurred an interest in the school board, and when her neighbor stepped down from the District 50 board in 2016, Spencer won her seat as a write-in candidate in a special election.
“I learned more behind the scenes than just as a parent with my child going to school there,” she said.
Her time serving on the board built a passion for youth programming that she would bring to county council when she ran for Gonza Bryant’s seat after he decided in 2018 not to seek another term.
“I ran because me being out of town with work, once I got on the school board it opened me up to wanting to learn more about my community and get involved,” Spencer said. “I love new things, I’m always open to learning.”
County council gave her that opportunity. She saw how groups like the Boys and Girls Club and the Greenwood Promise opened up possibilities for children, and Spencer said she’s been an advocate for these programs on council.
“When you plant that type of seed in a child, they can’t help but pass it on,” she said. “We’ve got to keep our children encouraged, we’ve got to keep them off the streets.”
Her professional background inspired an interest in workforce development. GLEAMNS helped pay for a workforce placement test that got Spencer a job at Capsugel prior to her time in public office.
She acknowledged she’s just one voice on council, but her voice has to represent the interests and concerns of residents throughout her district. She said she wants to hear from constituents and bring their interests to council.
Spencer is a pastor at Cokesbury Baptist Church, serves on the GLEAMNS board and the board of directors for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. She has two adult children who live out of state currently and said she has siblings in Greenwood.
Spencer said personal and family concerns kept her from being as involved as she’d like during her first term, but if elected to a second term she wants to build stronger connections.
“My goal is to be more hands-on with my constituents,” she said. ‘I want to know who you are, I want to communicate.”