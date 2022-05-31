A crowd of more than 40 people listened to the Democratic candidates running for Greenwood County Council's District 3 seat.
Melissa Spencer, the incumbent who is vying for her second term, and Greenwood County School District 50 board member Johanna Bishop joined the Greenwood County Democratic Party at Tabernacle Baptist Church for a candidate forum. Moderators Cheryl Morton, Mamie Greene and James Thompson asked questions they prepared ahead of time, along with submitted questions from the audience.
The forum opened with Greene asking about each candidate's goals and plans for improving the district, which encompasses the eastern and central parts of the city of Greenwood east toward Highway 246.
Spencer said as District 3's representative she helped support the deal to provide transportation options through McCormick Area Transit, and avoid property tax increases during her term. The county is working to bolster EMS and fire services and did so through the fire master plan. If reelected, she said she'd continue to support the second phase of the fire master plan, which will hire more full-time firefighters.
"I want to make sure I have more up close and personal communication with our constituents," she said.
For Bishop, she said she's eager to learn what's expected of her if elected. After four years representing District 50, she said she learned to facilitate communication between parents and administration. She wants to bring that skill to bear for the residents of District 3.
"I had a big decision to make, do I keep continue to fight hard and work hard at that level, or do I move forward," Bishop said. "I felt that God was calling me forward."
To address community violence, Spencer said education is the first defense. She said often families wait on outside influences to mold their children, but she said it's the role of community leaders, pastors, mentors, teachers and parents to work together and fight negative influences in children's lives.
Bishop said as a board member at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, she knows that group is a great resource for children and more families need to consider it as an after-school option. She also spoke about the roles adults have to take as guardians and mentors for children.
Spencer acknowledged she's only one voice on council, and said she needs residents to come to her and spur conversations about community outreach. Working together, community partners can plan and implement activities that unite neighborhoods with common interests.
Beyond promoting the Boys and Girls Club, Bishop said litter pick-up events in neighborhoods have been a great way to bring neighbors together and build stronger relationships in communities.
Both candidates were asked about how they can better bring people together in Greenwood, and Spencer said she has helped organize community meetings and have representatives from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office to discuss crime and community safety. But she said the issue is people only spark these conversations after a tragic crime has happened, instead of hosting them regularly.
"Nobody is saying 'Let's have a meeting once a month,'" she said. "Let's have a meeting on crime? It's only happening after the fact."
Bishop said building community awareness happens one person at a time.
"We can have meetings, but I'm at Walmart talking to people bout what I'm doing," she said.
Bishop said she's president of the Greenwood Association of Realtors, has four children in the area, and is working to teach people one-on-one about the need to get involved in their community.
Both candidates discussed the need for new, affordable housing development in Greenwood, along with the importance of dealing with blighted buildings and revitalizing abandoned properties.
As they concluded their discussions, Spencer said she's willing to do the leg work if reelected to connect with constituents. Bishop urged everyone in the audience to vote in the election, no matter their candidate of choice. She emphasized the importance of Black voters making their voices heard.
"Our vote is very precious, all of our vote is very precious," she said. "Even if you do not vote, you are voting — you are putting people in place that will not root for you."
The primary election is June 14. There is not a Republican candidate running in the District 3 race.