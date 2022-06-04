Johanna Bishop said she feels ready to serve all of Greenwood County.
Nearing the end of a term on Greenwood County School District 50’s board, the 43-year-old said she could do more good at the county level. Bishop is running as a Democrat in the June 14 primary election for the Greenwood County Council District 3 election, where she faces one-term incumbent Melissa Spencer.
Bishop began her career working for Greenwood’s public bodies in the mid-2000s. She was a single mother who went to Piedmont Technical College to study computer technology, before working for the City of Greenwood’s finance department. She returned to Piedmont Tech for an accounting degree in 2018, when she started working in accounts payable.
“Especially when you’re working in the finance department, you learn where the taxpayer money goes and you get a better understanding of why we have to pay taxes,” she said.
Having worked for the city, Bishop developed an interest in public service that she channeled into a bid for a District 50 board seat. She had children attending schools in the district and wanted to be more involved with the decisions that affect students’ lives. She was elected to the school board in 2018 and hit the ground running.
“Immediately we had to select a superintendent,” she said, “The school board is a great starting point for government, but the city is as well. ... I loved being on the school board, but at the same time I feel like I could serve at a better capacity at the county level.”
The school board taught her the rules a public body has to follow and how to communicate with parents to learn how to represent their children’s best interests while leading the district.
“Sometimes you make hard decisions, like on the school board when we did the new cal
endar,” she said. “Just because you’ve done something the same way for so long does not mean you always stick to that. You have to do what’s best for everyone, not what’s best for yourself.”
A Greenwood County native, Bishop said seeing her own children grow up and seize the opportunities provided in the school district was inspiring. Now, she said she’s ready to help connect constituents for Greenwood County District 3 with the resources and opportunities at their disposal.
Bishop serves on the Carolina Health Centers Board, the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands board and is president of the Greenwood Association of Realtors. As a realtor, Bishop said she’s acutely aware of the need for affordable housing options in the county as prices continue to rise.
Bishop said she wants to see a focus on investing in public safety, both for the Greenwood County Fire Service and law enforcement. Within the school district, she said the COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to the need for greater variety of youth programs, and she wants to advocate for that on County Council if elected.
“I’m definitely a problem solver,” she said. “If you call me, I’m available.”
Bishop has two adult children and two children who are still in District 50 schools. She said she’s invested in Greenwood’s development and wants to bring her passion to county council.
“The only way to make a difference is to do your part,” she said. “It’s easy to talk, it’s easy to say you’re going to do stuff, but I believe actions speak louder than words.”