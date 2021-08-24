To fill more than 30 vacancies in EMS and at the jail, Greenwood County Council will spend about $1.2 million in federal aid funds to offer stipends, signing bonuses and other incentives to hire and keep employees.
At Monday’s council meeting, council unanimously approved a resolution to spend $1.2 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for hiring and retention in the two departments. Full-time employees hired on or after July 1 in EMS and at the Greenwood County Detention Center are eligible for a $10,000 sign-on incentive, paid out over two years.
The first payment of $1,500 is done after training, then another $3,500 at the completion of their probation period, $2,500 at their one-year hire anniversary and the final $2,500 at the two-year mark. There’s also a $2,000 recruitment incentive for current employees, also paid out over time, and $10,000 retention stipends split into four scheduled payments for current employees.
The incentive plan also includes a $5 per hour premium overtime rate, designed to help the current employees who are covering shifts because of the lack of staff. The first of these payments for current employees will be made available as early as Sept. 10.
Greenwood County EMS Director Derek Oliver said his department had 16 vacant positions across all roles. Oliver and four others at EMS are certified instructors, and he said he’s hoping to start an in-house EMS academy to train and certify incoming staff locally.
“The problem is the profession across the nation is running short,” he said.
Many EMS departments are struggling to fill positions, and Oliver said while it has been a challenge, he’s hoping these incentives help hire and keep quality staff in Greenwood.
County Manager Toby Chappell said staff has listened to the reasons why employees left the department, with some citing advancement into a different area of the medical field, seeking higher education, wanting a different work schedule and differences with management. The incentive program was a response to ongoing conversations between administrators and EMS staff members.
“There were two open forums where staff members were given the ability to suggest any improvements that they believed would be effective,” Chappell said. “After protracted discussions, including possible schedule changes, the group agreed that an incentive program was the most effective way to address the issues facing EMS.”
Beyond the pay hike, Chappell said county officials have required quarterly management training, used a transport truck to lessen the burden on emergency responders for non-emergency transports, offered a hybrid schedule to accommodate employees, and worked to renovate and build new EMS stations.
At the jail, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he had 17 open positions, all for entry-level detention officers.
“They’ve worked hard through this virus period, at risk,” he said. “We’ve asked that the county council approve this to allow for retention and incentives, so we don’t stay like this.”
He said wages play a big role in attracting people to the job. If someone can make better money while not supervising inmates, it’s easy to see why they would leave. Kelly said he’s advocating for raising detention officers’ pay, but in the meantime, this incentive program could help.
“Pay isn’t the total answer, but it’s a start,” he said.