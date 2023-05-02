After phone calls and side conversations, Greenwood County Council has agreed to a different pay structure for its new magistrate judges.
At Tuesday's council meeting, the question of paying the judges appointed by the legislative delegation to fill expiring terms got a new answer. At an April 18 meeting, council considered four appointees provided by state Sen. Billy Garrett and determined that state law only provides for three full-time magistrate positions.
Garrett told council the delegation had appointed Cheryl Warren, Tony Foster, Carson Henderson and Bart McGuire as magistrates, and requested a budget of about $348,000 for the four appointees. Council approved at that April meeting to pay $63,866.11 for each of the three positions allowed under state law, with one of those salaries being split between Foster and McGuire as part-time magistrates.
Garrett called the arrangement illegal, specifically citing a provision that said council would consider increasing the judges' pay if they met certain metrics, such as reducing case backlogs and keeping to a regular court schedule. Council disagreed, saying their pay scheme was backed by state law.
On Tuesday, the arrangement changed as council unanimously passed a new resolution regarding the magistrate office operations.
This new resolution has Warren, Foster and Henderson on as full-time magistrates, and offers McGuire a new position as magistrates' training coordinator at a salary of $86,000 a year. The resolution would pay Foster $50,000, Warren $63,866 and Henderson $75,000, and would leave vacant a clerk court position left open by Delinda Daniel leaving to take a job in probate court.
The other change removed some of the metrics council tied to magistrate pay increases, but maintained that if the judges hold five full-day court session for 45 weeks, the county will consider increasing the magistrates' pay. It specifies considering increasing Henderson's salary to $90,000, but does not specify for the other two appointees.
This resolution passed unanimously after an impromptu closed-door meeting for council to discuss the matter with County Attorney Carson Penney, after Penney asked Chairman Chuck Moates to move the matter down on the agenda so she could speak with someone connected to the situation before council voted.
Council also had first reading of the 2024 fiscal year budget. County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said the budget includes no tax increases, while providing a 5% cost of living adjustment for county employees effective October.
"We felt like it was important to give as much as we could to our employees, to help them with their increased costs," Dorn said.
The budget reflects an increase in local government funds from the state and a state adjustment to counteract a COVID-affected 2020 census that showed Greenwood County had a decline in population. Dorn and Councilman Theo Lane both said it's unlikely that decrease in population reflects reality, and is instead a consequence of COVID restrictions in census data collection.
In expenses, Dorn said there's an estimated 15% increase in the cost of electricity and gas, caused by inflation and rate increases. Dorn said the budget includes a request for a 7.5% increase in the county fire fee, a $5 annual increase in the fee for public works and landfill services and other related fee increases.
Public Works Director Rob Russian asked council to approve opting in for another year to a state electronics recycling program that has reduced the cost of E-waste recycling. The county has recycled computers, printers, monitors and TVs since 2011, and this program has reduced the cost from more than $2,000 a load to about $750 a load. Council unanimously agreed to opt in.
The county saw it's largest Capital Project Sales Tax quarterly check to date, said CPST Coordinator Josh Skinner. April's check totaled about $3.3 million, for a total collected to date of $59,399,000. Skinner said staff is confident the county will collect every dollar it intended for the 2016 CPST, and this quarterly check will go toward funding the fire and law enforcement training center, and a watershed study.
In other business, council:
- Unanimously approved moving the authority to review and approve development plats from the planning commission to planning staff.
- Approved rezoning 15.49 acres beside the Magnolia Place subdivision for a planned development that will include indoor storage and RV/boat storage alongside new town homes.
- Agreed to fund a $126,750 replacement of intercoms and control panels for the Greenwood County Detention Center and $76,000 for a chemical sprayer and golf cart for the parks and recreation department.