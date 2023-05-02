County council 01
Buy Now

Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn discusses the 2024 budget with county council at Tuesday's meeting.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

After phone calls and side conversations, Greenwood County Council has agreed to a different pay structure for its new magistrate judges.

At Tuesday's council meeting, the question of paying the judges appointed by the legislative delegation to fill expiring terms got a new answer. At an April 18 meeting, council considered four appointees provided by state Sen. Billy Garrett and determined that state law only provides for three full-time magistrate positions.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.