There won't be an increase of the millage rate in Greenwood County, but the fire fee is increasing after County Council took its final vote to approve the 2022-23 budget.
At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 5-2 to approve next year's budget. The budget includes a 3% cost of living increase for county employees and an increase of more than a dollar each month per payer in the county fire fee.
Councilman Mark Allison and Councilwoman Edith Childs voted against the budget. They made clear that while they supported much of what was in the budget, including bolstering the county fire service, they could not support an increase in the fire fee. The fee increase is intended to help the fire service hire six new firefighters.
"I do not feel like, at this juncture and in this economy and inflation situation we find ourselves enmeshed in, that it's a good time to start raising fees on our people," Allison said.
Childs agreed, saying "People are just struggling in my district. People are struggling everywhere in Greenwood."
County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn brought what she said is set to be the last budget amendment of the fiscal year 2022 budget. The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office requested $22,500 be transferred from the general fund to capital assets to pay for five body cameras and three in-car cameras.
Dorn said the sheriff's office learned it had 80 cameras bought in 2014 that will no longer be maintained by the manufacturer. Council approved moving the funds to buy the eight cameras to serve as backup if any of the older cameras fail.
An agreement council approved will give the county control for five years of a nearly 262-acre property at 514 Highway 221 S. County Economic Development Director James Bateman said the agreement will give the county the option to market that property for industrial development.
In other business, council:
- Approved rezoning two parcels on Highway 246 South to allow for a house to be built on an existing property.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with the S.C. Works Center for it to promote workforce development, and appointed two nominees to the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board.
- Extended the county's COVID leave policy through the end of 2022.
- Appointed 12 special tax district commissioners.
- Approved two resolutions, one that approved the Greenwood County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and another allowing Cinergy, a subsidiary of Duke One, to join the Teijin fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.
- Recognized the 100th birthday of Annie Bell Dowtin Perrin.