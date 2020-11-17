Greenwood County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor is stepping down to spend more time with her family. Greenwood County Council “reluctantly” accepted her resignation Tuesday night.
“It’s a big loss for us,” Chairman Steve Brown said. “She has been a godsend.”
Taylor has worked full time as the county attorney for more than three years.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned a lot.”
During district reports, council members expressed gratitude for Taylor’s service to the county.
“Thank you very much for what you have done for the county,” Vice Chairman Chuck Moates said. “I wish you well on your future endeavors.”
Councilman Mark Allison echoed those sentiments.
“Thanks to Elizabeth for what she has done for this county,” Allison said. “I certainly hate to see that end.”
Some on council shared some funny moments in their time on council as it relates to the county attorney. Brown was reminded of a post on Facebook from his last campaign.
“One of the things I had on there was I will never vote for a full-time county attorney,” Brown said. “Truth of the matter is, I did vote for a full-time county attorney and I found out that it was the best decision I could have made.”
Councilman Theo Lane shared some moments in his time on council regarding the hiring of Taylor as the county attorney.
“I told you you weren’t my first choice,” Lane said to Taylor. “I was wrong about that based on the work you have done.”
Lane recounted struggling with how long it would take Taylor to adjust from a violent crime prosecutor to county attorney.
“Boy I was wrong about that,” Lane said. “But seriously, you have been great, we are going to miss you.”
Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said Taylor was a consummate professional and her work has made the county more efficient and effective.
“To me, she is now the standard for county attorneys that Greenwood will have to follow in the future,” Chappell said.
Brown said she is resigning effective Jan. 31, 2021.
“I am certainly going to miss working for y’all,” Taylor said.
Brown made the announcement after council returned from behind closed doors.
Later in the meeting, council voted unanimously to split the cost of a matching grant to bring water to more than eight homes in Troy. The county would split the matching grant with McCormick County. Greenwood County’s amount would be $11,379 of the $22,758.
“They have had to haul water because their water was contaminated,” Allison said.
Council also voted to raise the fees for the Parks and Recreation department’s facilities. The department’s director, Brad Cuttill, said it has had a problem with travel leagues renting fields for $25 per day and then canceling them at the last minute. The fee will now be $200 per day.