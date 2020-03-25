Logging on to the meeting, Greenwood County Council members conducted their public hearing on a service agreement for the Buzzard’s Roost Hydroelectric Facility partially present and partially through video conferencing.
This is the first time that the Greenwood County Council has had to meet by using videoconferencing but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it made getting together quickly easier.
Chairman Steve Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilmembers Edith Childs, Melissa Spencer and Robbie Templeton were present in the meeting from their homes while Councilmen Mark Allison and Theo Lane were present in the room.
This specially called meeting was necessary because the county was notified by Santee Cooper that it would not continue to operate the Buzzard’s Roost facility.
“We didn’t ask for this,” Brown said. “We had to deal with it when Santee Cooper sent us a notice.”
There could be unintended costs if Council didn’t take quick action.
“If we did not do something like this, we would have to decommission the dam which would cost millions of dollars,” Allison said.
Councilmembers voted unanimously on a roll call vote to approve the agreement between Greenwood County and Lockhart Power.