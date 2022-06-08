After approving a budget with no tax increases, Greenwood County Council heard from county fire officials their plans to expand and support the fire service for the next five years.
At Tuesday's County Council meeting, Deputy Treasurer Heather Wheeler gave council a rundown of the 2023 fiscal year budget. There are no millage rate increases, keeping property taxes flat. County employees are getting a 3% cost of living adjustment, and property values have increased by about 5%, she said.
The county's fire service fees are increasing to help fund six new firefighters. The increase amounts to a little more than a dollar each month per payer, about $13 a year.
Council voted 5-1 to approve the budget ordinance, with Council member Edith Childs voting against it. Council member Mark Allison was absent. Childs said her opposition came from the increase in the fire fee.
"I support everything in this budget, but there are some things in it I do not support," Childs said. "Some people don't have the funds to pay for additional taxes."
Council unanimously approved two other budget-related ordinances: One dealing with taxes for educational purposes, which are also not increasing, and the other approving the hospitality tax budget.
Following budget matters, council heard from county fire staff about the next five-year fire service master plan. The previous eight-year master plan was written in 2015, and in a review of the objectives and outcomes of that plan, county fire staff found that other than ongoing objectives, the plan was completed in six years.
The previous plan laid out the framework for the fire service's expansion, with the construction of six fire stations in strategic locations so that nearly 100% of the county's residents would live within 5 miles of a fire station.
County Fire Chief Steve Holmes handed off the presentation of the new fire master plan to Jim Baber chief of the Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department. Baber and firefighter Paul Bagnoli helped prepare the plan and the 18-page report presented to council Tuesday.
"Greenwood County is a volunteer fire service that is supported by a small cadre of part-time and full-time paid staff," Baber said. "To this date in 2022 we have responded to over 1,400 calls for service; 58% have been fire and non-medical calls, 38% have been medical calls and 4% have been good-intent calls."
Six comparably sized counties Baber looked at run their fire services with an average of 11 firefighters working a day. Greenwood has seven. Those counties have an average of three administrators working in the service; Greenwood has one. Those counties operate with an average budget of $3.2 million. Greenwood's is about $2 million.
"The Greenwood County Fire Service, under the direction of Chief Holmes, absolutely stretches your tax dollars and personnel as far as we can," Baber said.
After looking at all the equipment the county uses, Baber said the county has 22 vehicles that need retiring in the next few years, according to national fire standards. In the next month, the Insurance Services Office will be coming to inspect the county fire service and grant Greenwood a county-wide ISO rating. The lower the rating, the less residents pay on their homeowner insurance, typically.
"The only unknown we have here is do we have enough personnel to get us where we need to be," Baber asked.
The plan presented to council lays out a timeline for hiring additional paid staff to man the new fire stations, as well as plans to replace outdated equipment, restructure the service's organizational culture and administration, revamp training and bolster funding.
Bagnoli told council the fire service has struggled to maintain its ranks of volunteers. The new plan includes an incentive stipend program, to offer volunteers some pay for the work they do. Holmes said he's still working out the details of that incentive plan.
"When you add stations, you have to have personnel to man those stations," Holmes said. "Our volunteer ranks have been depleted to the point where we're having trouble meeting the minimum criteria."
Regarding July's ISO rating assessment, Holmes said the county has done all it can to ready the service by doing everything they can on the ISO's rating schedule.
"Council is favorable of this, we like what you're doing and we continue to support what you're doing," said Council Chairperson Chuck Moates. "The areas that you've highlighted all indicate that we're moving forward."
Council took the report under advisement so they can review the plan, and Moates said they will vote on adopting it at a later meeting.
Council did vote on a different emergency plan, the county's multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said her predecessor, George McKinney, wrote the more than 80-page plan.
The hazard plan details the past emergencies that have struck Greenwood County and estimates the likelihood of a similar emergency happening again. These include natural disasters like flooding, tornadoes and even the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parrish said this plan provides a framework for the county to apply for grants to help mitigate and prevent the worst damage these disasters might bring. Council unanimously approved the plan.