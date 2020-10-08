Greenwood County is getting closer to accomplishing its goals as part of the county’s fire master plan. At Tuesday’s regular meeting, County Council acquired two more sites for new fire stations and additional land for a current project.
“This is a 1-acre site on Highway 221 South the Warner family would like to donate,” Josh Skinner, Capital Project Sales Tax coordinator, said at the council meeting.
Council voted unanimously to accept the donation.
“I’d like to say thanks to the Warner family for their donation,” Councilman Mark Allison said. “Very seldom do people give you land.”
Council voted on two purchases after coming out of a closed-door session. Council unanimously approved the purchase of 2 acres on the corner of Andrews Chapel Road and Miller Road for $9,000 to construct a new fire station.
Council also voted to approve the purchase of the adjacent property to the Medic 30 fire station for $24,500 for possible expansion.
Skinner said because state Department of Transportation encroachment permits required the driveway for the new fire station to be on the adjacent property, the county needed to purchase the land to ensure the fire station would have exclusive access to the driveway.
“Thankfully, that winning bid for the renovations and garage addition to MED 30 was well under budget, allowing us to purchase the property and still remain under budget,” Skinner said in an email.
Skinner was happy to hear of the additional purchases.
“Thank you for approving those previous purchases,” Skinner told council. “That will help the fire master plan go forward.”
Council also approved several ordinances unanimously on third reading. One change to the zoning ordinances allows for wineries and vineyards to use gravel or grass for parking surfaces instead of the commercial zoning mandate of using asphalt or concrete.
Council approved the zoning change for the Sweetwater Solar which would change the zoning on 343 acres off County Farm Road to I-1 light industrial.
US Biomass in Ninety Six was granted a resolution attesting the old Sloan plant, where it intends to locate its facility, is an abandoned mill site.
“The Sloan plant meets the definition of an old mill site,” James Bateman, interim Economic Development Director, said.
Bateman said the attestation would help the company receive tax credits from the state.
Council approved the resolution unanimously.