Bars in Greenwood could be required to close at 2 a.m. if an ordinance introduced Friday passes final reading by city council.

After two shootings this year involving patrons of South Main Bar & Grill sparked conversation this week about bar hours, Greenwood City Council had a special called meeting Friday morning to talk about potentially closing businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premise consumption from 2-6 a.m.

