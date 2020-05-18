City of Greenwood is getting help in marketing the former Kitson Mill site.
City Council voted Monday to authorize Julie Wilkie, city manager, to sign a marketing agreement with Greenwood Partnership Alliance. The five-year agreement would give GPA greater flexibility in marketing the former mill site.
“This agreement gives us the proper paperwork to market it for sale at the price that city council had previously decided on,” Greenwood Partnership Alliance Director of Business Development James Bateman said in replying to a question from Councilwoman Niki Hutto.
Signing the agreement would also allow GPA to list the site on state websites and fully market the property to potential buyers.
In other business, council also heard from Zsaquez Flucker from GLEAMNS HRC who was presented a proclamation declaring May 2020 as Community Action Month.
Council also voted to give first reading to an ordinance that would annex property owned by Birchtree Storage, LLC at 214 Birchtree Drive in Greenwood. The property owner wants to place a new sign on the property, but the site must be annexed into the city first.
Council voted to give first reading to three zoning ordinances.
The owner of a property at Bypass 225 South wants to rezone two and a half acres from R1, which is low density residential, to office professional.
The owner of another 0.37-acre property at 428 Grace St. is seeking to change R4, which is a higher density residential zoning classification, to office professional.
The owner of nearly 20 acres off Emerald Farm Road is seeking to change from R3, which is medium density residential, to R1, which is the lowest density residential zoning classification.
A public hearing for these zoning and annexation ordinances will take place at the June 15 council meeting.
Council also voted to approve a list of roads to give to the Greenwood County Transportation Committee. The CTC will meet in June to allocate funds to various road projects across Greenwood County.