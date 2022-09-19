More accountability — that's the drive behind two pieces of legislation Greenwood City Council approved at Monday's meeting.

One ordinance seeks to give the city and developers seeking to build in Greenwood the option to use a zoning district that holds developers to a site plan so neighbors know what to expect. The other gives the city more teeth when dealing with negligent landlords who own properties the city considers blight.

