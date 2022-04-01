Lines are moving as officials redraw Greenwood city and county district lines to keep each area in balance.
Redistricting happens every decade, alongside the U.S. Census. As Greenwood’s population makeup and distribution changes, so do city ward and county district lines.
The city of Greenwood’s population shrank by nearly 3% according to 2020 census data. Although Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said census response rates weren’t as high as officials wanted, this data is what’s used to draw the new lines.
When governments redraw their district lines, the goal is to bring each of the districts’ populations within about 5% of each other, according to the state Department of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs. In the city, that means bringing each ward close to a target population of 3,758.
Ward 6 is 472 people over that figure, with Ward 3 being under the mark by 489 people. That leaves a range of more than 25%.
Raw population numbers aren’t the only thing to consider in redistricting. The makeup of each ward or district matters, so officials drawing these maps look at the racial makeup of these populations and try to maintain communities’ demographics. The city has been working with the RFA to balance its six wards, Thomas said.
“They provided a baseline a few months back using the data from the 2020 census,” he said. “We’ve just tried to keep populations close across wards, while maintaining redistricting principles.”
These include the idea of “one person, one vote,” or that a voter in one district has as much sway as any single voter in any other district — achieved by balancing the ward populations. City officials received drafts of ward maps in November, and in February held a public hearing to get feedback. Maintaining communities of interest is key as well, and Thomas said the city accepted feedback on the drafts for about a month.
With little feedback, the city sent its notes to the state office and received its draft maps earlier this week.
“What council was given Monday were really just redefined maps based on population,” Thomas said.
The plan is to adopt these new ward lines, which balance each ward’s populations out, in May or June. Before then, he said council members can solicit further public response and can ask the state to make adjustments if needed. The redistricting process has to be done before August when filing for municipal elections starts.
Greenwood County went through a similar process, working with state officials to redraw and balance the seven council districts, but this week County Attorney Carson Penney said the process hit a snag. The county’s redrawn maps were approved in early March, but earlier this week the RFA pointed out an anomaly in the maps. A U.S. Census tract with an unusual shape caused a narrow sliver of District 3 to cut across District 5, which will need an amendment to fix.
Penney said this will take three readings from council, and the RFA indicated this would affect less than 20 registered voters. The process of fixing this should not interfere with any voter’s ability to vote in the primary elections, she said.
The county elections office uses a service called TextMyGov to provide voting and election information to people. Anyone seeking information about their districts can text keywords to 864-971-3777, and sign up for periodic updates from the office by texting “GREENWOOD VOTER” to 91896.