The gloves are off, as Greenwood city and county staffs get ready for an all-out slugfest — this year’s city-county food drive is being pitched as a food fight.
The fight bell rang Tuesday when County Council member Robbie Templeton called out Mayor Brandon Smith during his district report at the end of a county council meeting.
“Food fight 2022 has officially begun, and I need everybody’s help to get as much food as we possibly can,” he said, raising a boxing glove. “I’m calling out you, Mr. Mayor. That’s right, B, I’m coming for you — you’re going to help me help the county and city knock out hunger.”
The annual food drive is a friendly competition between the staff working for Greenwood’s city and county governments. Employees donate canned and shelf-stable food items to benefit the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Greater Greenwood United Ministries and the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
The food drive runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, and once all the donations have been collected they are weighed out. The group that donated the most food by weight is awarded the coveted can of corn — a trophy topped with an actual can of corn atop it to commemorate the governmental body that brought in the most food.
“Of course we want that can of corn, but we all really know what this is about,” Templeton said. “It’s about giving to these amazing organizations that help people throughout the community.”
That doesn’t mean the friendly competition goes away, though, and since Templeton has stepped into the role of promoting the food drive for the county, he’s sought to drum up enthusiasm in new ways. He and Smith have talked about promoting it like a cage fight, and have brainstormed ways to get staff motivated. Templeton wants a fight-night-style poster image, with him and the mayor facing each other to promote the food fight.
“We’ll leave a few surprises,” Smith said. “The food drive is always a great opportunity to get folks involved.”
While city and county staff have their own way’s to donate and give, Templeton said he’s trying to get the community involved as well. Already, Greenwood County School District 50 and other local partners have stepped up and asked how they can help, and MODELS Academy founder Steve Coleman said he wants his group’s young men to lend their hands.
Templeton said any person or group looking to help donate can contact him at rtempleton@greenwoodsc.gov or by calling 864-980-8688.
“We are certainly excited that the city and county are hosting this again this year,” said Andrea White, executive director of the Food Bank of Greenwood County. “We’re looking forward to a friendly competition.”
White said the holidays in November and December bring in plenty of donations, meaning their pantries are stocked with canned goods. Now, however, she said the food bank could use snacks for its programs that provide backpacks and snacks for children in Greenwood County’s three school districts. The food bank also helps stock the student pantry at Lander University.
“We’re also always in need of hygiene products for our clients,” she said. “Money donations are always welcome as well.”
For information on how to give or to learn about the programs the food bank offers, call 864-227-1556, or visit the food bank at 222 East Ave., Greenwood.
“We at the soup kitchen look forward to the food drive every year,” said soup kitchen board Chairman Norm Fawcett. “It’s always a big help to us this time of year because people always think about feeding the hungry during the holidays, but this time of year can really slow down at the end of January.”
Fawcett said the soup kitchen’s always in need of apple juice for children, canned meats and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, chicken and beef broth, apple sauce and paper towels, among other items, like diced tomatoes and potatoes. To volunteer or donate to the soup kitchen, call 864-229-2296 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, or visit the kitchen at 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood.
Rosemary Bell, executive director at Greater Greenwood United Ministries, said she and her staff are grateful for the food drive’s donations each year to the emergency food pantry.
“The GGUM Emergency Food Pantry is used primarily for the clients and patients served through the GGUM Crisis Ministry and Free Medical Clinics,” she said. “We have had a long-standing partnership with the Food Bank of Greenwood County and refer others with food insecurity issues to them.”
Last year, GGUM distributed more than 13,700 pounds of food, helping families bridge the gap when they lack nutritional food. Their pantry is most in need of non-refrigerated items, such as canned hams, chicken and beef stews, soups, pasta and mixed vegetables. She said fruit in their own juice and water are always welcome donations, too.
For information on how to donate, visit greatergreenwoodunitedministry.org, call 864-942-0500 or visit the ministry at 1404 Edgefield St., Greenwood.