The local county and city governments agreed this week to a new ownership and management arrangement regarding several parks in Greenwood. At Tuesday's county council meeting, the council unanimously approved a new arrangement where the city takes ownership of nine parks that the county used to own, as well as maintenance responsibilities for these parks.
In exchange, the county will pay the city $187,000 a year, adjusted annually, to pay for the maintenance of the parks. Instead of convoluted arrangements where the county owned parks within the city and both bodies maintained various parks in the community, now the city will own parks within its limits and be responsible for their maintenance.
The parks now under the city's ownership include West Cambridge, Magnolia, Foundry, Grace Street, the Heritage Trail, Holmes Street, Smyth Avenue and Pelzer Street.
EMS fees are increasing. County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn explained that each year, the county gets a new schedule of Medicare's allowable rates for various medical services, and the county adjusts their fee schedule accordingly. Because of increase of those rates, along with higher fuel, equipment and supply costs, EMS fees are increasing by 15% across the board.
"That sounds like a lot, but I would say in part that anyone who uses these services, insurance will help cover the costs," Dorn said.
The hopes with the increased EMS fees is that the county can put away money toward necessary ambulance replacements, Dorn said.
Council approved applying for the state Department of Transportation grant that has funded the MAT Trans public transportation arrangement. DOT funded this partnership to the tune of $150,000 a year, and Tuesday's approval renews the application to continue seeking those funds.
Dorn told council that she's still in talks with MAT Trans Executive Director Becky Powell to determine whether the public transportation service can expand in the near future.
In other business:
Dorn's office is working on the fiscal year 2024 budget, and said despite an increase to the tax base, balancing the budget is complicated amid inflationary costs. She said she will have a draft budget to the county manager by early April.
Council considered two boundary line agreements, one at 133 Belle Rive Drive, and another at 1222 Amberhill Circle. County engineering staff recommended denial of the Belle Rive agreement, and proposed a modified version of the Amberhill agreement. Council will vote on the matter at their April meeting.
