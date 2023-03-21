County council 01
Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilwoman Johanna Bishop raise their hands to vote on a business matter at Tuesday's council meeting.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood's parks are under new ownership.

The local county and city governments agreed this week to a new ownership and management arrangement regarding several parks in Greenwood. At Tuesday's county council meeting, the council unanimously approved a new arrangement where the city takes ownership of nine parks that the county used to own, as well as maintenance responsibilities for these parks.

