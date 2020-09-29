Dedicated. Passionate. Energetic.
Those are the some of the words used to describe City Councilwoman Linda Edwards.
After 23 years serving the City of Greenwood on council and battling several health conditions, Edwards’ resignation from council was announced at this past week’s council meeting. Her last day was to be Wednesday, which would have been her 70th birthday.
She died Sunday afternoon.
“Heartbroken,” Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller said. “I know she had been fighting some health problems for a while now.”
Edwards was a breast cancer and stroke survivor before she was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, her brother, Marvin Christopher, said.
“We were prepared for this,” he said. “She might not have been ready, but she was prepared.”
Christopher said growing up with his sister, the siblings always knew how to serve each other in times of need. Christopher, who took on the role of primary caregiver for his sister, was by her side when she died.
Christopher said Edwards knew her eternal home would be better.
He reminisced about growing up with Edwards and how close they were.
“We could just sit back and laugh about how we got on each other’s nerves,” Christopher said.
Christopher said the family is happy with the life she led and remains strong.
“If she could be strong, we could be strong for her,” he said.
Fellow council members recalled Edwards for her outspokenness.
“She was not afraid at any point to let you know what her thoughts were,” Councilman Johnathan Bass said.
Miller said Edwards was always quick to stop council from moving too fast, asking questions she thought constituents would want to answered.
“When you have been on council as long as Linda has, you have the right,” Councilwoman Betty Boles said.
While she didn’t know Edwards before her election to council, Boles said she spent a lot of time with her traveling to conventions.
“I knew this day was coming,” Boles said. “I just thought I had a few more days, a few more weeks.”
Edwards worked tirelessly for her district, a number of council members said.
“She was always concerned about her constituents,” Councilman Ronnie Ables said.
Edwards was also praised for her constituent work.
“Linda had great follow through,” Councilwoman Niki Hutto said.
Hutto praised Edwards for speaking her mind.
“When she spoke, she had great common sense,” Hutto said. “She was very straightforward.”
Hutto said Edwards was the longest serving member on the current council.
Mayor Brandon Smith said Edwards could make you smile and make you think.
“She would always bring a little comic relief to a tense situation,” Smith said.
Edwards knew how to be strong advocate and a good neighbor.
“We didn’t always agree on every issue,” Ables said. “But we always left friends.”
Edwards will be remembered for fighting the good fight. She always spoke up for her community and always raised her voice for things she thought were important, said state Rep. Anne Parks, who was friends with Edwards from her time at Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
“She was such a champion of all Greenwood people, but especially the people in her ward,” former Greenwood mayor Welborn Adams said. “She always spoke up for the underdog and those who really didn’t have a voice in Greenwood.”
She was deeply concerned about public safety and worked to improve the Gage Street area, said state Sen. Floyd Nicholson, who served as mayor of Greenwood from 1994-2008.
“Those are people we need involved – don’t care about color or what party you are,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson, who said he had known Edwards all her life, said her contributions will live on in Greenwood.
“We have lost a true servant – a public servant, not a politician,” he said.