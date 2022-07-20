Two new housing developments were up for Greenwood City Council’s consideration on Monday, as the developers requested properties be rezoned to allow for the construction.

At its meeting Monday, council had a public hearing for a rezoning request to change more than 53 acres of land at 1380 Bypass 25 SE from general commercial to high-density residential zoning. Part of the area was marked for commercial development in the city’s comprehensive plan, Assistant City Manager Draper Carlile said, but council has previously talked about how residential development is what attracts commercial investors.