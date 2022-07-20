Two new housing developments were up for Greenwood City Council’s consideration on Monday, as the developers requested properties be rezoned to allow for the construction.
At its meeting Monday, council had a public hearing for a rezoning request to change more than 53 acres of land at 1380 Bypass 25 SE from general commercial to high-density residential zoning. Part of the area was marked for commercial development in the city’s comprehensive plan, Assistant City Manager Draper Carlile said, but council has previously talked about how residential development is what attracts commercial investors.
The developer planning to build there hopes to put in 124 single-family residences and 55 townhomes, Carlile said. The planning commission recommended denial of the rezoning request, while planning staff recommended denial for the section slated for commercial development. The developer requested this matter be tabled until next month, and council voted to postpone it until the Aug. 15 meeting.
Another request asked for a 29-acre property at 930 New Market St. to be rezoned from single-family residential to high-density residential.
“The point is to develop this piece of property as manufactured housing, either a subdivision with manufactured housing or a manufactured housing park,” Carlile said.
Future land use plans in the area call for high-density residential development, and the development here would include trailers with a brick underpinning. Council members Niki Hutto and Matt Miller mentioned that a nearby mobile home neighborhood is half empty, questioning how a new one would be filled.
Council voted to deny this rezoning request, 4-0, with Mayor Brandon Smith recusing himself from the vote over a conflict.
The city had two county government-related issues to consider.
In 2006, the city made an incentive agreement with the owner of six properties on Hospitality Boulevard. The agreement said the developer would put in a portion of the road on Hospitality Boulevard, and the city would then take ownership of the street and reimburse the developer for the cost to the tune of the amount they paid annually in property taxes for those six lots.
Over time those properties sold, and are no longer owned by the developer who joined the agreement. City council voted unanimously on a resolution to request that the county council remove those properties from the multi-county business park arrangement, thus ending the incentive agreement the city joined in 2006.
Council also approved adopting the county’s hazard mitigation plan, mainly written by former Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney and finished by his successor, Jamie Parrish. The plan identifies hazards in the county and lets local governments apply for hazard mitigation and response grants from the federal government.
The mayor recognized the fire department earning a more than $16,000 grant from Firehouse Subs, which will pay for two thermal imaging cameras.