For the past several weeks, Greenwood City Council has been conducting virtual meetings to tend to the city’s business rather than meeting in person. On Monday, that will change.
City Manager Julie Wilkie announced during a Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce teleconference with city and county leaders that the Greenwood City Council would be meeting in person at its next scheduled meeting on May 4 at 5:30 pm.
“We are actually going to have a regular meeting that is open to the public,” Wilkie said.
However, council will not be meeting in its usual place.
“We are going to be spread out in our city courtroom,” Wilkie said.
Wilkie said people will be able to practice social distancing in that space.
For those not wanting to venture out to the meeting, the city is planning on livestreaming the meeting.