A number of public hearings will dominate today’s Greenwood City Council meeting.
Council has two ordinances on final reading that will be included in the five items up for public hearing. One ordinance pertains to the sale of less than one-quarter of an acre on Gray Street to an adjacent property owner. The other ordinance is the rezoning of more than 15 acres at 1927 Calhoun Road from agricultural zoning to R-7, a high-density residential which allows seven units per acre.
This rezoning will allow R.T. Bailey to extend his plans for the Johns Creek housing development which was successfully rezoned to R-7 a few weeks ago.
Council will also give a chance for public input on two ordinances up for first reading that would change the city’s zoning ordinance to allow Lander University to build a larger digital sign at the Jeff May Complex as well as install other digital signs on its campus.
Another first reading and public hearing will be conducted on about 1 acre on Cambridge Avenue across from the Walmart entrance. The property owners want to have the land rezoned from R-3, a medium-density zoning, to general commercial zoning.
Council is also slated to discuss a resolution committing the city to provide a program fee for the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s retail recruitment training program if the city is accepted into the program. Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson has been working on small business retail and restaurant recruitment for the city in partnership with Greenwood Together and executing the Buxton plan with VisionGreenwood.
Council will also hear from Katie Davenport and Ron Millender with The Greenwood Promise on phase two of its campaign as well as hear from Craig Logan from BIC Solutions to discuss violence intervention programs and youth engagement.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. today in the City Council chambers in the Greenwood Municipal Building.