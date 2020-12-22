Masks will still be a topic for discussion at the next meeting of Greenwood City Council.
After Monday’s tie vote on a mask ordinance that would sunset when Gov. Henry McMaster lifts the COVID-19 state of emergency, council will have one more opportunity to extend the mask mandate by emergency ordinance before it is set to expire at 8 a.m. Jan. 9.
The next opportunity will be a special called meeting on Jan. 4 that will occur before the body’s schedule work session, according to City Manager Julie Wilkie.
City council approved its first emergency mask ordinance in July on a 5-2 vote. Mayor Brandon Smith and Councilman Ronnie Ables were the lone dissenting votes. While Ables is against a mask ordinance in all forms, Smith said at the time that he was generally in favor of a mask ordinance under the right circumstances.
Council passed 6-1 its second emergency ordinance in September to extend the mask ordinance for another 60 days. Ables was the only one to vote no.
In November, council voted 4-2 to approve a third emergency ordinance extending the mask mandate for another 60 days. Ables and Smith voted against the ordinance.
Before the vote, Smith made a motion to change the ordinance to only include grocery stores and pharmacies. The motion failed 1-5 with Smith the only voting in favor.
The proposed ordinance at Monday’s meeting, while similar to the emergency ordinance, expanded the range of where masks would be required. Face coverings would have been required to be worn in all buildings in the city not just retail and food service establishments.
The ordinance also came with a longer list of exemptions.
City council began the meeting Monday with an executive session to receive legal advice on the proposed ordinance. When the public hearing on it came, no one spoke for or against the more expansive mask ordinance. Council also had no discussion prior to taking the 3-3 vote. Council members Niki Hutto, Betty Boles and Matthew Miller voted for the ordinance while Mayor Brandon Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass and Councilman Ronnie Ables voted against.
Bass said after the meeting that he didn’t like the idea of a “permanent” mask ordinance but supports passing an emergency ordinance. Bass has voted for each of the previous three emergency ordinances.
While the proposed — more traditional — ordinance failed to pass, the current emergency ordinance is still in effect.