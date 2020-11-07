Greenwood City Council will convene a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday before its rescheduled work session to talk about whether to institute another citywide mask ordinance.
The city’s mask ordinance is set to expire at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
In July, council approved a citywide mask ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in retail and food service establishments. They again approved an ordinance that extended the mask mandate in September.
Emergency ordinances must receive two-thirds support of the members of the body.
The ordinance required customers and staff to wear face coverings unless exempted for medical reasons, religious reasons or for children younger than 10. The penalty for violating the ordinance could not exceed $100 for an individual nor $500 for an owner, manager or supervisor of an establishment.
Greenwood County Council passed a resolution strongly encouraging mask usage after a motion to pass a mask mandating ordinance failed. The county has also donated masks to the United Way, all three school districts and have two billboards that rotate locations throughout the county to encourage mask use.
The vote comes as state health officials warn that cases are rising across the Upstate.