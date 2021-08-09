Few opportunities allow others to make the split-second decisions that law enforcement are faced with daily. However, members of Greenwood City Council were able to put themselves in officers’ shoes last Monday through the police department’s simulator.
“I think it is real educational,” Councilmember Ronnie Ables said. “I think you get to understand a little bit about what they have to face every day.”
After council’s work session, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin invited council members to participate in the department’s use of force training simulator, a projection screen-style experience that gives users real-life police scenarios.
“Using the police simulator gives one an opportunity to get as close as practicably possible to understanding the intense situations that our law enforcement can face on a daily basis,” Mayor Brandon Smith said in an email. “This technology is a great tool for our officers to be even more prepared to make the best decisions when faced with danger.”
Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass said he read about the simulator online before participating to get an idea of what to expect.
“It was not what I thought,” Bass said. “It was interesting, to say the least.”
Bass, who was the first volunteer to try the simulator, said it tests quick decision-making in high-stress situations. One of the scenarios Bass described was a child being taken by an unknown person and another scenario of encountering a woman sleeping in a car with a gun in her lap.
“The simulator is able to put the participant in various scenarios that require quick thought and immediate action, whether through de-escalation or use of force,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said in an email. “It’s an immersive experience that will reaffirm the appreciation and respect we have for our officers who respond to difficult situations every day.”
Council’s MVP from the scenario is also its most recent addition: Council member Patricia Partlow.
“She did really well,” Chaudoin said.
He said Partlow also gave good voice commands. Many members of council were not aware that Partlow served as an MP in the U.S. Army.
“It is really an eye-opener,” Partlow said of the simulator. “It is still very much like real life.”
Partlow said after each round the participant reviews the playback and sees their mistakes.
“The most beneficial part for me was the debrief from Chief Chaudoin and Sgt. Kay once the simulation was over,” Thomas said. “They walked us through the decision-making process, from an officer’s perspective, which highlighted the benefits of the simulator as a training tool.”
Chaudoin said council did well in the simulator. Well, mostly.
“Some of them did really well,” Chaudoin said. “Some did not do so well.”
Regardless, Chaudoin was proud of how council approached the simulator.
“I was so proud that they took it seriously,” Chaudoin said.
While council walked away with a greater appreciation for law enforcement, most supported the training the simulator can provide.
“I think it is a great training tool,” Partlow said.
Chaudoin said even though it is in a controlled environment, the participant still has deal with their nerves.
“I hope this is something we can help our police department with,” Partlow said if the need arises to fund upgrades to the system.
The police department was able to acquire the use of force simulator by way of a Justice Assistance Grant, Thomas said.
“It will assist our officers, who are already highly trained, in making the right decisions in these types of scenarios,” Thomas said.