With no property tax hike, eight new employees and federal COVID-19 recovery funds to spend, Greenwood City Council had a lot to be thankful for at Monday’s meeting.
City council had several budget matters to consider Monday night. One ordinance, unanimously approved after a public hearing, amended the 2021 general fund and hospitality budgets to spend some of the more than $5.8 million from the American Rescue Plan.
The ordinance allocates $997,500 of ARP funds to cover 35% of police salaries, and $813,750 to cover the same portion of fire department salaries. The ordinance will also buy Greenwood 10 new police cars for $471,897, a knuckle loader for public works for $190,000, four fire department command vehicles for $172,000 and other gear for the fire department for a total of $219,100.
The ordinance also pays off some of the city’s debt and interest, for about $1.2 million.
City council also unanimously approved first reading on an $18,890,369 general fund budget for 2022. The budget ordinance also approved a $3,652,197 ARP budget, $25,000 for victims services and a $424,497 accommodations tax budget.
In a separate ordinance, council approved $186,000 in hospitality funds to the Emerald Triangle of the Arts Center, Greenwood Community Theatre and the Museum Greenwood. Council members Matthew Miller and Niki Hutto abstained because they work for affiliated groups.
Following state requirements, city council voted unanimously to adopt a revised business license ordinance. A law passed in September 2020 requires business license ordinances to be standardized throughout the state, and City Manager Julie Wilkie said Greenwood’s wasn’t far off from where it needed to be.
The biggest change was to rate classifications, but Wilkie said the city already adjusted those every few years and no groups of businesses are seeing major changes to their license fees. An online portal will now allow business owners to more easily renew their licenses, she said, especially for people who own multiple businesses throughout the state.
Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood, gave council a review of the past year’s marketing efforts. She said the city’s three advertising campaigns — Food Tour 2021, the road-trip-focused Ready to Ride and the holiday-themed Jingle and Mingle campaigns. The last of those offers a single place to highlight all holiday-related events at GreenwoodHoliday.com, McWhorter said.
In 2021, Discover Greenwood mostly focused on digital and social media campaigns, but did get Greenwood into “Augusta Magazine” during the Masters Tournament, as well as in “The Southern Edge” and “101 Things to Do in South Carolina.” Travel writers and bloggers paid more attention to the area, she said.
“The state usually contracts with travel writers,” she said.
Discover Greenwood works with these bloggers to set up itineraries and show them the area at little cost in exchange for exposure. Discover Greenwood contracted with Charleston-based Instagram influencer Jamie Huffman for eight Instagram Stories and one static post, but McWhorter said Huffman made 47 stories during the city’s festival season.
Events such as a waterski championship, golf and fishing tournaments, and the South Carolina Welcome Center Conference brought visitors to Greenwood for their first time. McWhorter said Discover Greenwood’s recruited and serviced events had an economic impact of $650,500 this year, as opposed to 2020’s $545,400 — less than half of 2019’s $1.2 million.
In other news:
Council authorized Wilkie to issue CPW revenue bond anticipation notes in 2022. This annual process allows Greenwood CPW to borrow money as it needs to purchase natural gas, up to $10 million.
Greenwood’s millage rate remains at 114.1 mills or a property tax of $11.41 for every $100 in assessed value of real estate and personal property. There was no property tax increase for 2022.
Council approved extending the lease agreement letting the Greenwood Toros Soccer Club to use the former Greenwood High School football field on Phoenix Street.
Mayor Brandon Smith read a proclamation marking Nov. 13-21, 2021 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and recognized the work of S2Tem Centers S.C. and the Arts Center staff for putting on the iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival earlier this year.