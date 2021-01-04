Greenwood City Council will consider extending the mask mandate in the city when it meets today for a special called meeting. The meeting will take place before council begins its normal work session.
The third emergency mask ordinance is set to expire at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Council approved its first emergency mask ordinance in July on a 5-2 vote. Mayor Brandon Smith and Councilman Ronnie Ables were the lone dissenting votes. While Ables has long advocated against a mask mandate in any form, Smith said at the time that he was generally in favor of a mask ordinance under the right circumstances.
Council passed 6-1 its second emergency ordinance in September to extend the mask ordinance for another 60 days. Ables was the only one to vote no.
In November, members voted 4-2 to approve a third emergency ordinance extending the mask mandate for another 60 days. Ables and Smith voted against the ordinance.
Before the vote, Smith made a motion to change the ordinance to only include grocery stores and pharmacies. The motion failed 1-5, with Smith the only vote in favor.
The emergency ordinance in all three votes remained the same.
At council’s December meeting, a more permanent mask ordinance was proposed. Council began the meeting with an closed-door meeting to receive legal advice from Tripp Padgett, the city’s attorney, on the proposed ordinance.
When the public hearing began, no one spoke for or against the ordinance and council had no discussion prior to taking the 3-3 vote. Council members Niki Hutto, Betty Boles and Matthew Miller voted in favor of the ordinance while Smith, Ables and Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass voted against.
Bass said after the meeting that he didn’t like the idea of a “permanent” mask ordinance, but supports passing an emergency ordinance. Bass has voted for each of the previous three emergency ordinances.
While the proposed ordinance failed to pass, the current emergency ordinance remains in effect. The proposed ordinance, while similar to the emergency ordinance, expanded the range of where masks would be required. Face coverings would have been required to be worn in all buildings in the city, not just retail and food service establishments.
The proposed ordinance also came with a longer list of exemptions.
Council will be without a vote from Ward 2. While the election for the ward has already taken place, Councilwoman-elect Patricia Partlow will not be sworn in until council’s next regular meeting Jan. 25.