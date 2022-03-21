There's new life being breathed into the former Bowers-Rodgers Children's Home, and Greenwood City Council helped that process along at its meeting Monday.
Kim Ready of the addiction recovery group Oaks Recovery spoke to council Monday to request a rezoning of the building at 223 Elm Court N., formerly site of Bowers-Rodgers Children's Home. Oaks purchased the building and uses it to house a women's recovery facility.
The new zoning, Ready said, would allow up to 16 women to receive treatment and get support there. The shelter is named The Willow House, and to get the building up to shape to house it they had to remodel and install a commercial fire suppression system.
LouAnn Barnell spoke in favor of the rezoning. Barnell worked for Bowers-Rodgers for 16 years and said she wished it looked as good when it housed 19 children as it does after Ready's remodeling.
"It was very important to the foundation board that it go to someone who could continue to help people in the community," Barnell said. "In this way, they were very anxious to get Oaks Recovery to purchase it."
City council unanimously approved second reading of an ordinance to rezone the property. Council also unanimously approved second reading of an ordinance to reduce its portion of a sewer reimbursement program it has in partnership with Greenwood CPW.
For lots under development going onto the public sewer system, CPW used to offer $800 and the city gave $500 in reimbursements. City Manager Julie Wilkie said CPW has reduced the reimbursement to $400, and on Monday City Council approved reducing Greenwood's portion to $250.
Council is also working to strike another reimbursement program. The city offered a program to reimburse certain property developers for any improvements they made to the public right of way. On Monday, Council unanimously approved second reading of an ordinance to discontinue this policy.
"We cannot continue to sustain this program with the residential development at the rate it's coming in," Wilkie said.
As the federal government allocates American Rescue Plan Act funds to local governments throughout the country, governments are deciding how to account for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan offers money to local governments for revenue they lost during the pandemic and has given governments two options: use a formula to calculate the local lost revenue or accept a standard allowance of $10 million.
On Monday, city council chose the latter. Greenwood is set to receive about $11.65 million in ARPA funds, and with the approval of accepting the standard allowance, $10 million of that sum can be used for revenue replacement.
"This would include pretty much any function of government," Wilkie said.
The remaining $1.65 million will have to be spent according to ARPA guidelines, but the portion allocated for revenue replacement can be used for nearly any function a government normally provides, Wilkie said.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone a 0.38-acre piece of property at 1414 Calhoun Road, where planning staff said an incoming restaurant plans to build. The rezoning was needed to bring three separate lots under the same zoning.