A red tuft of roses flared out behind Patricia Partlow's nameplate, and a black cloth was draped over the table where she would have sat at Monday's Greenwood City Council meeting.
Partlow died last week following complications after a routine surgery. She had health struggles for years prior, but her passing was still a shock to many on council.
"I think I speak for all of us in saying we certainly wish we had more time with Ms. Partlow," Mayor Brandon Smith said. "Ms. Partlow came with a very unique perspective from her life experiences, and was someone that I know, on behalf of all council, we all looked forward to working with for many more years."
He started Monday's meeting by extending council's condolences to Partlow's family and loved ones.
"It is with deep sadness that the chair from Ward 2 is empty this evening, but I know she would certainly want us to go on with some city business, knowing her," he said.
Following a moment of silence in her memory, council tucked into the business at hand. In a 4-0 vote, with Council members Matthew Miller and Niki Hutto absent, council approved second reading of an ordinance to rezone about an acre of land at 108 Webb Ave. that will be part of an incoming apartment complex being developed by Lowcountry Housing Communities.
The apartment complex will be built on land in both the county and city limits, so the developer requested the city rezone the portion of land within city limits to R12 high density residential to allow for the complex's construction. The first phase will bring 48 single-family apartment units, and the second phase will bring another 54 units.
Council also approved first reading on several matters: First, an ordinance to annex a strip of property owned by the Greenwood Housing Authority that was seemingly overlooked and not included within the city limits.
A request from Southside Cab to raise its maximum, one-way rates from $10 a trip to $12 a trip revealed the city has a decades-old ordinance saying the city sets taxi fares within its limits. The last rate increase was in 2008, and both Smith and Councilman Johnathan Bass expressed interest in looking into whether this ordinance is still relevant. They both said they'd rather Southside be able to set its own rates.
Council also voted to approve updates to the city's fire codes to bring them in line with the current international fire code.
Council was set to vote on an ordinance setting the ward lines for each city ward, which is part of the redistricting process. City Manager Julie Wilkie explained the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office helped draw a draft map that reduced the deviation in population from the largest ward to the smallest from 26.29% to 1.52% by moving the wards' boundary lines.
After Miller requested a few changes be made between wards 4 and 5, the map the RFA drew to accommodate those changes appeared to have some statistical errors in it, Wilkie told council. Instead of voting to approve any of the draft maps, council agreed to table the matter until the June 6 work session, so that Wilkie could have the chance to get any errors corrected and Miller and Hutto would be present for discussions regarding the maps.
During public appearances, Velma Wardlaw of the Westside Coalition Planning Team thanked council and the Greenwood Police Department for their attention and making connections in the community. She said she was proud of the repaved streets in the area, but complained of noise from people speeding on four-wheelers and dirt bikes, and asked about placing cameras on West Creswell Avenue and Spring Street to catch people dumping trash there.
Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church shared with council that he has been preaching Saturday evenings on Sumter Street, and has seen people start to come out and gather when he does. He shared that he helps pick up trash along streets near the church and is working with the United Way of the Lakelands to plant a community vegetable garden, to provide neighbors with fresh produce.