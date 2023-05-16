Greenwood’s businesses now have a fighting chance when out-of-town companies bid low on city contracts.
At a Greenwood City Council meeting Monday, council approved second reading of a new purchasing and procurement procedure that includes allowing the city to show preference to local businesses.
The procurement policy was written in 1983, with its most recent amendment in 2010. Council took up a model ordinance from the Municipal Association of South Carolina, which includes the city vendor preference clause.
“If a city business is within 5% of the low bidder, the local preference clause gives us the opportunity to select the local business over the low bidder,” City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
The new policy also includes procurement caps so that three bids aren’t required for purchases less than $25,000, purchasing authority thresholds for budgeted expenses and a minimum threshold for requiring bond security. Council unanimously approved the ordinance.
Following a closed-door executive session, council also hired its new Commissioner of Public Works representative. By a 4-3 vote, Greenwood Community Theatre Executive Director Stephen Gilbert was selected to fill the unexpired term of Michael Monaghan. Monaghan retired in late March over health concerns, and council considered four other candidates.
Gilbert was the choice of council members Betty Boles, Ronnie Ables, Robert Dean and Niki Hutto, while Mayor Brandon Smith and members Matthew Miller and Johnathan Bass cast their votes for Robert Haynie.
After executive session, council also voted to allow Wilkie to contract with investment firm FinTrust Capital, which was acquired in 2021 by United Community Bank. Wilkie said the city was previously using the Local Government Investment Pool to invest its money but wanted to expand investment options.
In other business:
Council had first reading on an ordinance that would give the planning director or an appointed planning staff representative the authority to review and approve initial subdivision plats. Currently, the planning commission is responsible for reviewing and approving these.
Council approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone about 55 acres at 175 and 176 Bypass 25 SE, where the developer plans to prepare the property for a 125-unit development.
Senior Municipal Court Judge Lee Miller and Administrative and Associate Municipal Court Judge Haley Pulley were reappointed to their positions.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.